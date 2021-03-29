Parsons CEO Speaking at 2021 Global Infrastructure Innovation Summit

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) chief executive officer Chuck Harrington will join industry experts on April 6, 2021, to discuss the future of asset management in the critical infrastructure industry. The discussion will occur during the virtual 2021 Global Infrastructure Initiative (GII) Summit, hosted by McKinsey and Company.

Harrington will share thoughts on the gravity of the cybersecurity threat within critical infrastructure, offer recommendations on addressing the cyber threat, and discuss making critical infrastructure more equitable in a post-COVID world.

"The pandemic's acceleration of technology in our critical global infrastructure has forced the industry to ask: is there a better way?" said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' chief executive officer. "I believe there is. I look forward to joining this distinguished panel of experts to discuss the need for critical assets to include robust resilience and risk reduction planning, accounting for cybersecurity, and the requirement for building more sustainable, environmentally focused infrastructure."

Since 2012, the Global Infrastructure Initiative Summit has convened many of the world's most senior leaders in infrastructure and capital projects to identify ways to improve the delivery of infrastructure and get more out of existing assets. The seventh GII Summit will occur virtually from April 6-8, 2021, and focus on realizing the "project of the future" in a post-COVID-19 recovery. Global industry trends—such as digitization, industrialization, vertical and horizontal consolidation, and rising technology investment—are poised to change all stages of the project life cycle dramatically.

