Parsons Corporation Announces Closing of Initial Public Offering

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation ("Parsons"), a provider of technology-driven solutions in the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets, today announced the closing of its initial public offering of 18,518,500 shares of its common stock at a price of $27.00 per share, before underwriting discounts and commissions.

Parsons estimates its net proceeds from the offering to be approximately $462.9 million, after deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses. The shares began trading on the New York Stock Exchange on May 8, 2019, under the ticker symbol "PSN."

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, BofA Merrill Lynch and Morgan Stanley served as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Jefferies and Wells Fargo Securities served as Senior Co-Managers and Cowen, SunTrust Robinson Humphrey, MUFG and Scotiabank served as Co-Managers for the offering.

About Parsons Corporation

Parsons is a leading provider of technology-driven solutions focused on the defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure markets. Celebrating 75 years of operations, Parsons provides technical design and engineering services and software to address our customers' challenges. Parsons has differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, intelligence, defense, military training, connected communities, physical infrastructure and mobility solutions. Parsons' combination of talented professionals and advanced technology enables a safer, smarter and more interconnected world.

