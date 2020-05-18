Parsons Developing Digital Coronavirus Detector

CENTREVILLE, Va., May 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) today announced that the company has partnered with Fraunhofer USA to develop and commercialize a diamond electrode biosensor for direct and rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes coronavirus (COVID-19). Initial testing and development of the prototype is anticipated this summer, in time to help mitigate concerns of a lingering pandemic or a possible rebound.

Parsons and Fraunhofer USA will join forces, combining Parsons' expertise in infectious disease research and pathogen detection for public health and national security, and its microelectronics packaging, fabrication and testing capabilities, with Fraunhofer USA's technology and expertise with boron-doped diamond electrode technology for applications in electrochemical technology, biological threat detection, and environmental sensing.

"As many parts of the world start the process of re-opening, testing capabilities are a critical component of a safe return to work, school and daily living," said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer for Parsons. "As COVID-19 remains invisible and elusive, development of this technology will help fill a critical need for additional testing, monitoring, and surveillance in the fight against the coronavirus."

To learn more about Parsons' COVID-19 response and capabilities, visit parsons.com/products/detectwise/.

About Parsons:

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

About Fraunhofer USA:

Fraunhofer USA, Inc. is a non-profit 501 (c) (3) research and development organization that is dedicated to the advancement of applied research, specializing in de-risking technology development for both public and private entities. For more information please visit www.fraunhofer.org

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

