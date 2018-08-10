Parsons Launches Critical Infrastructure Protection Solution

"Domain6™ is a technology-enabled capability derived from three strategic pillars, Parsons' decades of experience in designing and building OT environments, our investment in R&D, and acquisitions of some of the world's leading cyber and physical security companies," said Carey Smith, President of Parsons' Federal business unit. "The core value in Domain6™ extends far beyond the dangerously narrow model of IT-centric, bolt-on software. Parsons' customers in the intelligence and military communities have long demanded a converged OT-IT infrastructure security solution, with a focus on the escalating threat to industrial control systems. Domain6™ was created largely through this experience."

Parsons has over a half century of experience in designing, building, and protecting critical infrastructure for customers in transportation, energy, manufacturing, water, chemical, and other sectors, as well as for U.S. military and intelligence agencies. In 2014, Parsons was selected by the Maryland Procurement Office (MPO) to provide comprehensive cyber-physical infrastructure protection consulting services at the customer's locations where continuity of operations is vital. In 2017, the MPO Industrial Controls System (ICS) Modernization Program was recognized by the Office of the Director of National Intelligence (ODNI) with the award of the best program of the year for the Intelligence Community. Parsons' cyber-physical infrastructure protection services were a fundamental part of the design, and implementation of the program.

The Domain6™ portfolio was architected with a foundation closely aligned to the National Institute of Standards and Technologies cybersecurity framework—identify, protect, detect, respond, recover—with numerous proprietary Parsons technologies embedded in the framework. Parsons' Camelot technology, for example, is a unique defensive cyber operations toolkit that forms the basis for prioritizing threats based on advanced data analytics. Camelot is a Parsons innovation derived from classified cybersecurity operations conducted for military customers.

In June 2018, Parsons released a survey of ICS engineers within fifteen critical infrastructure sectors. Among the findings, the survey noted that nearly 80% of ICS engineers, responsible for integrating network-connected industrial internet of things IIoT devices, are not highly involved in cybersecurity planning and implementation.

"Domain6™ is a technology platform that Parsons believes will revolutionize how critical infrastructure owners and operators meet cyber-physical threats and manage risk," said Carey Smith. "Our message for the cybersecurity market is simple: Parsons has more experience designing, building, and protecting infrastructure than any other company in the world. The OT environment, where literally billions of connected, hackable industrial internet of things devices will be added in the coming years, demands this experience."

Parsons' strategy in the critical infrastructure protection (CIP) market over the past decade has included the acquisition of numerous leading cyber and physical security companies, including:

Polaris Alpha ( May 2018 ) – artificial intelligence and machine learning for critical infrastructure cybersecurity.

) – artificial intelligence and machine learning for critical infrastructure cybersecurity. Williams Electric Company ( October 2017 ) – ICS and integration for critical infrastructure OT environments.

) – ICS and integration for critical infrastructure OT environments. Secure Mission Solutions ( April 2014 ) – cybersecurity, network and security operations center management, and information assurance.

) – cybersecurity, network and security operations center management, and information assurance. SPARTA, Inc. ( November 2011 ) ­– cyber mission critical technologies and services for industrial, national security, and intelligence organizations.

For more information on Parsons' CIP technologies and Domain6™, go to parsons.com/domain6/ or email us at domain6@parsons.com.

Parsons is a digitally enabled solutions provider focused on the defense, security, and infrastructure markets. With nearly 75 years of experience, Parsons is uniquely qualified to deliver cyber-physical security, advanced technology solutions, and other innovative services to federal, regional, and local government agencies, as well as to private industrial customers worldwide. For more about Parsons, visit parsons.com, and follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

