Parsons Named a 2020 Top 50 Company for Diversity

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has been named a Top 50 employer in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) diversity for the fifth consecutive year by STEM Workforce Diversity Magazine.

Companies were selected by readers of STEM Workforce Diversity magazine and based on which employers they would most prefer to work for or believe would provide a positive working environment for STEM professionals who are members of minority groups, women, and people with disabilities.

"Diversity and inclusion have been central to Parsons' identity throughout our history and will continue guiding our values as we move in the future," said Debra Fiori, chief people officer for Parsons. "We strive to ensure that all employees feel comfortable brining their full identities into the workplace, and recognize that greater diversity of thought, background, perspective, culture, gender, race and age is critical to driving performance and delivering a better world."

Parsons has been recognized for workplace diversity by multiple equal opportunity publications including Woman Engineer, Workplace Diversity for Engineering & IT Professionals, and Minority Engineer.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

