Parsons Names Semi-Finalists in Smart City Challenge

CENTREVILLE, Va., Nov. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) proudly announces 10 semi-finalists in the first ever Smart Cities Challenge focused on intersections. The competition, titled Transforming Intersections, will significantly increase mobility around cities and reduce the amount of time citizens spend at red lights.

Applications were received from around the world and the grand prize will be selected by a non-partisan group of independent judges.

The semi-finalists are:

Anne Arundel County, Md.

Austin, Texas

Dubai Roads and Transport Authority, United Arab Emirates

Frontier MPO (Fort Smith), Ark.

Manama , Kingdom of Bahrain

, Kingdom of Mississauga (Ont.), Canada

Pasadena, Calif.

RTC Southern Nevada, Nev.

Walnut Creek, Calif.

Westminster, Colo.

The goal of Parsons' Smart Cities Challenge is to change the way cities move by collaborating with governments to solve some of the most complex mobility issues they face today, including frustrated motorists sitting at intersections in traffic backups waiting for lights to change. With Parsons Intelligent Intersections, cities and counties can leverage existing data to provide automated traffic re-timing based on changing traffic patterns, enhancing mobility for the region.

The panel of judges will now reduce the list of semi-finalists to one winner, which will be announced in the spring of 2020.

