Parsons Promotes Cuevas to Lead Missile Defense & C5ISR Market

CENTREVILLE, Va., Aug. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today the promotion of Hector Cuevas to executive vice president, missile defense and C5ISR market leader. Cuevas joined Parsons in January 2019 from the acquisition of OGSystems and most recently served as senior vice president of product sales operations.

"Hector's natural leadership ability, products experience, and institutional knowledge of customer requirements, expectations and operations will ensure that Parsons continues delivering rapid, innovation solutions to our global security customers," said Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer of Parsons. "His experience will be invaluable to growing our missile defense & C5ISR markets, broadening our software and hardware technology, and furthering our culture of performance, exploration and inclusion."

Cuevas is a decorated combat veteran with 20 years of U.S. Army and Intelligence Community service, including multiple deployments throughout the Middle East, the Balkans and Africa. Much of his military career was spent supporting U.S. and allied special military operations, including foreign internal defense, civil-military support, partner nation capacity building, and direct action.

Cuevas led geospatial intelligence (GEOINT) and ISR support to more than 100 special operations missions in West, Central, and the Horn of Africa with Special Operations Command-Africa before retiring in 2012. In his role as branch chief, he is credited for originating an ISR system tailored to operations in Africa that optimized collection and increased operational efficiencies.

