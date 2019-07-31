Parsons Ranks #59 on 2019 Bloomberg Government Report

CENTREVILLE, Va., July 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has been named the number 59 federal defense contractor on Bloomberg Government's 2019 BGOV200 report. The study analyzes contractors by value of unclassified contracts awarded by U.S. government agencies in fiscal 2018. Parsons ranked number 76 on the previous report, an increase of 17 spots.

The rise in rankings comes after a transformational 14 months for Parsons: federal solutions revenue grew 37 percent in 2018; the company went public in May 2019; and it closed on the key defense acquisitions of Polaris Alpha, OGSystems, and QRC Technologies.

"We are honored to be included as one of the leading defense contractors, supporting the critical missions of our federal government," said Chuck Harrington, Parsons' CEO and Chairman. "As a growing, disruptive technology solutions provider, our expansion in cyber, intelligence, geospatial, missile defense, and space will continue providing significant value and capabilities to our customers and shareholders."

Headquartered in Centreville, Va., Parsons' customers include the U.S. Intelligence Community, U.S. Army, U.S. Navy, U.S. Marine Corps, Missile Defense Agency, and U.S. Special Operations Command.

Headquartered in Centreville, Va., Parsons (NYSE:PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider for the future of global defense, intelligence and critical infrastructure across cybersecurity and intelligence, missile defense, space, connected communities and physical infrastructure.

