Parsons Selected by City of Toronto for Delivery of Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation Project

CENTREVILLE, Va., April 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company was selected by the City of Toronto as the owner's engineer and technical advisor for the delivery of the F.G. Gardiner Expressway Rehabilitation project Section 2 – Dufferin Street to Strachan Avenue. The contract, valued at more than $10 million, includes conceptual and preliminary design, procurement services, contract administration and inspection services for upgrading this section of the major highway connecting western Toronto to the downtown core.

"The Gardiner Expressway is a key component of Toronto's highway system and has helped improve mobility in the community for more than 60 years," said Mark Fialkowski, executive vice president, Parsons' mobility solutions. "We look forward to helping the City improve their transportation offerings, from neighborhood mobility planning to rebuilding the critical Gardiner infrastructure."

Parsons was further selected by the City of Toronto to join the roster of eligible vendors providing professional engineering consulting services across 15 categories, ranging from traffic systems; strategic direction, policy, and program development; planning and conceptual design; traffic data collection, analysis & modelling; and stakeholder engagement. With a potential value of nearly $7 million, the contract further establishes Parsons as a mobility solutions provider of choice in the Toronto region.

Parsons has contributed to major infrastructure projects in Canada since the 1940's and has offices throughout the country, including multiple locations in Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, and British Columbia.

