Parsons Selected for U.S. Air Force ABMS Contract

CENTREVILLE, Va., June 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) has been awarded a $950,000,000 ceiling indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for the maturation, demonstration and proliferation of capabilities across platforms and domains, leveraging open systems design, modern software and algorithm development in order to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2).

"Parsons' all-domain capabilities empower the operator with timely, actionable intelligence to increase mission success," said Jay Lennon, vice president of multi-domain solutions (MDS) for Parsons. "We look forward to improving connectivity in support of the Air Force's Advanced Battle Management System mission. Our agile software development and innovative joint-domain solutions deliver operational value in battle management and command and control."

This contract is part of a multiple award multi-level security effort to provide development and operation of systems as a unified force across all domains (air, land, sea, space, cyber, and electromagnetic spectrum) in an open architecture family of systems that enables capabilities via multiple integrated platforms.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com , and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

