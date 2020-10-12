Parsons Selected to Support Southern California Regional Rail Authority with Metrolink Rail Expansion and Rehabilitation

CENTREVILLE, Va., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) announced today that the company has been selected by the Southern California Regional Rail Authority (SCRRA) as one of five engineering firms for a three-year $50 million task order contract. Parsons will support an unprecedented plan for expansion, rehabilitation and state of good repair projects that will improve the safety and service of the Metrolink System and its facilities.

"The Metrolink System is continually optimizing its network, which connects six Southern California counties to provide safe, seamless and reliable transportation," said Tom Topolski, executive vice president, connected communities market for Parsons. "With deep roots in California, Parsons will utilize our extensive expertise in railroad project management, design, and construction management to support SCRRA as they expand and improve their system to better connect riders to the community."

The contract includes project management, construction management, and staff assistant services in support of planned improvement projects across the Metrolink System. Parsons was selected for its globally recognized commuter and passenger rail experience and expertise, as well as its role in helping SCRRA successfully implement the first positive train control (PTC) system for a commuter rail agency in the United States.

To learn more about Parsons' critical infrastructure expertise, visit Parsons.com/markets/critical-infrastructure/.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

Media Contact:

Bernadette Miller

+1 980.253.9781

[email protected]

Investor Relations Contact:

Dave Spille

+ 1 571.655.8264

[email protected]

SOURCE Parsons Corporation

Related Links

www.parsons.com

