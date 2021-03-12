Parsons to Present at the 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., March 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) executive leaders Carey Smith, president and chief operating officer, and George Ball, chief financial officer, will participate in a question and answer session on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, at approximately 2:50 p.m. ET during the 2021 J.P. Morgan Industrials Conference.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website: https://investors.parsons.com/investor-relations. A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for 30 days.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

