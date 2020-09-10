Parsons to Present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference

CENTREVILLE, Va., Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) will present at the Morgan Stanley Virtual 8th Annual Laguna Conference. Chuck Harrington, chairman and chief executive officer, and George Ball, chief financial officer, will participate in a fireside chat question and answer session on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, at approximately 3:45 p.m. Eastern Time.

This presentation will be available live via webcast on the investor relations section of Parsons' website (www.parsons.com). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website for six months.

Parsons (NYSE: PSN) is a leading disruptive technology provider in the global defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets, with capabilities across cybersecurity, missile defense, space, connected infrastructure, and smart cities. Please visit parsons.com, and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook to learn how we're making an impact.

