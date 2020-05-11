Participate, Inc. recognized as 2020 EdTech Organization Setting a Trend

CHAPEL HILL, N.C., May 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Participate, Inc . was recognized as EdTech Digest's 2020 EdTech Organization Setting a Trend and a finalist for Professional Development Learning Solution Cool Tool.

EdTech Digest's EdTech Awards recognize leaders and organizations for outstanding contributions in transforming education to enrich the lives of learners everywhere. Featuring EdTech's best and brightest, the annual program shines a spotlight on cool tools, inspiring leaders and innovative trendsetters across the K-12, higher education and skills and workforce sectors.

"Participate is thrilled to be recognized alongside amazing organizations making an impact on educators, students and all adult learners," said Mark Otter , Participate CEO. "We're thankful for the partners who have helped us get to this place, and we look forward to continuing to grow our mission of creating a space where the world learns together."

Participate was recognized as a trendsetter for its innovative approach to social learning and core value-driven customer support. As former educators, researchers and instructional designers, the Participate team hopes to set a trend of reimagined professional learning through Communities of Practice based on educator needs and interests.

"While The EdTech Awards salutes all those on the front lines of help, with an extraordinary shift to online learning, really acknowledging the innovators, leaders and trendsetters is more important than ever," said EdTech Digest Editor-in-Chief Victor Rivero. "To those who stepped up and continue to do so—empathic educators, persistent parents and laudable leaders moving learning forward—we salute you. Your tireless efforts awaken others to the resoluteness and goodness of the human spirit."

This year's finalists and winners were narrowed from the larger field and judged based on various criteria, including: pedagogical workability, efficacy and results, support, clarity, value and potential. A full list of winners can be found on the EdTech Digest website .

About Participate

Participate combines your favorite parts of social media and online learning to connect community members, grow organizational impact and support scalable learning opportunities, all in one place. Trusted by school districts, nonprofits and education organizations around the world, Participate takes existing professional learning initiatives and builds a digital community that provides value for your community members and meaningful impact for your organization.

About the EdTech Awards

The EdTech Awards were established in 2010 to recognize, acknowledge and celebrate the most exceptional innovators, leaders and trendsetters in education technology. Past winners include Claned, Soundtrap, Blackboard, Discovery Education, DreamBox Learning, Edmodo, Edthena, Flipgrid, Freshgrade, Promethean, Scholastic, Schoology, SMART Technologies and more. Celebrating its 10th anniversary, the US-based program is the largest recognition program in all of education technology, recognizing the biggest names in edtech – and those who soon will be.

