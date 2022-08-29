Participatory Sports Global Market to Reach $435.85 Billion by 2026 at a CAGR 8%

DUBLIN, Aug. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Participatory Sports Global Market Report 2022, By Type, Revenue Source, Ownership" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global participatory sports market is expected to grow from $227.92 billion in 2021 to $319.96 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 40.4%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $435.85 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 8%.



The participatory sports market consists of sales of participatory sports services and related goods by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that operate golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, and bowling centers. Participatory sport revenues come from participants and player attendants. This market includes sales from entry fees, merchandise and other related goods and services.



The main types of participatory sports are golf courses and country clubs, skiing facilities, marinas, fitness and recreational sports centers, bowling centers and other participatory sports. A marina is a dock, particularly one for sailboats and yachts. The various sources of revenue include membership, merchandising, others and are owned by chained and standalone ownership.



North America was the largest region in the participatory sports market in 2021. Africa is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in the participatory sports market are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, and Africa.



Fitness and health clubs are offering instructor-led group fitness classes combining workout formats. These combined formats mix traditional exercises to make exercising fun for people. Popular combined fitness formats include cycling and boxing, treadmill running and strength training, rowing and body weight training, battle rope training and high intensity interval training (HIIT). This enables fitness trainers to effectively engage members during the exercise. These fitness formats enhance the workout experience and produce better results than traditional exercises. Hashing, ZUU, Clubbercise, Gorilla Circus and Zumba step are common combined fitness formats.



Gyms and the fitness clubs have started focusing on different age groups keeping the needs and preferences of consumers. The age groups between 20 - 65 years have different physical fitness needs. The younger age groups need intense muscle building exercises such as pull-ups, dumbbell bench press, and barbell curls, while the older age groups need high impact traditional cardio workouts, and low impact fitness classes such as yoga and tai chi. The gyms and the fitness clubs have started to offer range of fitness programs to attract young as well as the older consumers. For instance, in April 2019, 24 Hour Fitness, a US-based fitness club serving 17 US states, launched the fitness Friday program in all fitness clubs nationwide to encourage senior age groups for taking up routine exercises. The program includes active aging classes and workshops.

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Golf Courses And Country Clubs; Skiing Facilities; Marinas; Fitness And Recreational Sports Centers; Bowling Centers; Other Participatory Sports

2) By Revenue Source: Membership; Merchandising; Others

3) By Ownership: Chained; Standalone

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary



2. Report Structure



3. Participatory Sports Market Characteristics



4. Participatory Sports Market Product Analysis



5. Participatory Sports Market Supply Chain



6. Participatory Sports Market Customer Information



7. Participatory Sports Market Trends And Strategies



8. Impact Of COVID-19 On Participatory Sports



9. Participatory Sports Market Size And Growth



10. Participatory Sports Market Regional Analysis



11. Participatory Sports Market Segmentation



12. Participatory Sports Market Metrics



13. Asia-Pacific Participatory Sports Market



14. Western Europe Participatory Sports Market



15. Eastern Europe Participatory Sports Market



16. North America Participatory Sports Market



17. South America Participatory Sports Market



18. Middle East Participatory Sports Market



19. Africa Participatory Sports Market



20. Participatory Sports Market Competitive Landscape



21. Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Participatory Sports Market



22. Market Background: Sports Market



23. Recommendations



24. Appendix



25. Copyright And Disclaimer

Companies Mentioned

Maruhan

Life Time Fitness, Inc.

Heiwa Corporation

Konami Holdings Corporation

Town Sports International Holdings, Inc.

Accordia Golf

Compagnie des Alpes

Planet Fitness, LLC

Ardent Leisure Group Ltd.

The Gym Group PLC.

