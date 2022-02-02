Particle Board Market Size to Grow by USD 6.00 Billion | Rising Number of Infrastructural and Construction Activities to Boost Market Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Research Reports

Key Market Dynamics:

Market Driver

The rising number of infrastructural and construction activities and cost-effectiveness are some of the key market drivers. The growing demand for multi-family buildings as well as the rise in migration to cities has prompted the US Census Bureau to provide several permits for the construction of new residential buildings. Residential construction is showing signs of more sustainable momentum, which is underpinned by moderate economic growth in Mexico, Australia, and Canada. In developing countries such as India and Australia, the demand for residential accommodation will increase, owing to the increasing population and urbanization.

Market Challenges

Low durability is one of the key factors hindering the particle board market size growth. Particle board swells and warps in the presence of moisture. The low durability of particle board is expected to hinder the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period. Also, at the absolute least, moisture exposure may cause particle board to shrink and expand, as well as warp and bend, which is obviously undesirable.

Key Market Segment Analysis:

The particle board market report is segmented by End-user (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial) and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America). The residential end-user segment held for the largest particle board market share in 2020 and will lead the market throughout the forecast period. Particle board is becoming more popular as a building material due to its wide range of applications and low cost. Particle boads are used for flooring applications, partitioning or wall paneling, and furniture. The APAC will be the leading region with 40% of the market's growth during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for the particle board market in APAC. The rapidly growing construction industry and the rising demand for single-family and multi-family house construction projects across countries in APAC, such as China, Japan, and India, are expected to support the growth of the regional market during the forecast period.

Some Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Associate Decor Ltd.: The company offers particle board products such as Interior Grade Particleboards, Exterior Grade Particleboards, and HMR Grade Particleboards. The company manufactures products such as pressure laminates, melamine faced particle board, pre-laminated particle boards, and chipboards.

Boise Cascade Co.: The company manufactures laminated veneer lumber (LVL), I-joists, laminated beams, and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels. The company also operates through building materials distribution facilitating that sells a broad line of building materials, including oriented strand board (OSB), plywood, and lumber among others.

Century Prowud: The company manufactures products such as plywood, laminates, veneers, flooring and exteriors, and engineered wood products. The company offers particle board products such as Century Pre- Lam particle Board,

Other Companies Mentioned with their Offerings

Columbia Forest Products Inc.



D and R Henderson Pty Ltd.



Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG



Kastamonu Integrated Wood Industry and Trade Inc.



Koch Industries Inc.



Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd.



Kronoplus Ltd.

Particle Board Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.88% Market growth 2022-2026 $ 6.00 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.90 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 40% Key consumer countries US, China, Germany, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Associate Decor Ltd., Boise Cascade Co., Century Prowud, Columbia Forest Products Inc., D and R Henderson Pty Ltd., Fritz Egger GmbH and Co. OG, Kastamonu Integrated Wood Industry and Trade Inc., Koch Industries Inc., Krifor Industries Pvt. Ltd., and Kronoplus Ltd. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market Sizing

Five Forces Analysis

Market Segmentation by End-user

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Vendor Landscape

Vendor Analysis

Appendix

