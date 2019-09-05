Particle Dynamics Announces Completion of New, State-of-the-Art Innovation Center

ST. LOUIS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Particle Dynamics today announced the completion of a new, state-of-the-art Product and Process Innovation Center located within its US-based, St Louis facilities. The completion of the strategic expansion marks a key milestone in Particle Dynamics' transformation to a customer-focused, integrated solution-provider serving the Nutraceutical, OTC, Consumer Health, and Pharmaceutical sectors. The investment in facilities and talent further aligns the company's innovation and manufacturing resources to more rapidly meet the demanding needs for more innovative functional materials and dosage forms without compromising the Company's impeccable compliance track record. To underscore this, Particle Dynamics has received three FDA inspections in the past nine months with zero Form 483 observations.

The new, fully integrated innovation center includes development laboratories and pilot-scale processing rooms housing technologies in Spray Drying, Microencapsulation, Continuous Granulation, and Solid Dosage Form Development. Designed for a fully integrated and seamless transition of new products to commercial scale, the new innovation center will streamline process development and enable more rapid commercialization of products into either of the Company's FDA inspected, GMP facilities in St Louis MO and Seymour IN. In addition to the facility and equipment investments, Particle Dynamics has developed a project management infrastructure, and hired leaders in Technical Operations, Innovation, and Sales to fuel the company's next level of growth; supporting customer success aligned with current market trends.

"This investment is fully aligned with our Vision to provide a fully integrated portfolio of products and services to the global Healthcare industry," said Nicolas Fortin, CEO at Particle Dynamics. "Having advanced technologies such as spray drying, microencapsulation, granulation, and advanced dosage form development under one roof will enable us to more rapidly respond with the right technical solutions to meet the needs of our customers."

"The completion of our Product and Process Innovation Center marks a major milestone in providing innovative solutions for our customers," stated Chad Dykes, Vice President of Technical Operations. "This new center is the latest in our journey to create a more integrated and agile development process. By consolidating development and manufacturing operations under the same leadership, we will move faster through the development, scale-up and commercialization of solutions for our customers."

Particle Dynamics is an innovative global leader in the particle processing, delivery technologies and finished dose manufacture, providing a wide range of products and services to the nutraceutical, consumer health, OTC, and pharmaceutical sectors. Operating from FDA inspected facilities in North America, Particle Dynamics offers five technology and service lines including: Spray Drying, Complex Granulation, Microencapsulation, Iron Deficiency Technologies, and Finished Dosage Manufacturing in a customer-focused solution-provider model. In addition, Particle Dynamics is a recognized global leader in the supply of highly functional materials including Direct Compression Calcium and Magnesium Carbonates, and a variety of microencapsulated vitamins, minerals, and OTC active pharmaceutical ingredients. Visit us at www.particledynamics.com.

