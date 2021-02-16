Particle Health's FHIR API emerges from Beta to bring healthcare industry one step closer to interoperability

FHIR, or Fast Health Interoperability Resources , has been widely adopted as the industry standard for the exchange, integration, sharing, and retrieval of electronic health information. Its RESTful framework provides a simple and digestible way for developers to interact with healthcare data and build out tools, even if they have never before worked with healthcare data.

Healthcare systems can now use Particle Health's API to easily enable a search for the exact information they need within a patient record. Access to FHIR-enabled medical records for over 270 million Americans enables clinicians to provide more comprehensive medical care before and at the point of service-- without all the noise that comes from more traditional healthcare data.

"For about two years we've been thinking of our product as an API, but as customers grew, we had a somewhat significant mindset shift: the data we pass our customers is our product," said Particle Health Co-founder and CEO, Troy Bannister. "The more specific, standardized and actionable the more it can be used effectively in personalization of care, in improved outcomes, in better digitally enabled healthcare delivery."

"The days of having to parse through an entire clinical record to help a clinician find the one needed piece of information are over," said Particle Health Chief Product Officer, Alie Cohen. "Particle's FHIR API allows systems to pull only relevant information without sacrificing quality or retrieval speed. Our team is incredibly proud of what we have built and we can't wait for our customers to continue to develop innovative products powered by the specific data they need."

Less than 50 days remain until the U.S. Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT (ONC) information blocking and interoperability rules go into effect on April 5th, 2021. Particle Health provides the key to unlocking this data for use in healthcare systems.

"Clumsy information sharing has taxed U.S. healthcare for decades, but new rules against Information Blocking establish patients' rights to access their medical data via API," said Greg Yap, Partner at Menlo Ventures. "Particle Health's technology platform is the first to deliver simple, secure, scalable, and comprehensive access to healthcare data. The combination of portability and privacy will enable the next generation of digital health applications."

