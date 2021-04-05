Partner Communications Announces That Mr. Isaac Benbenisti has Notified the Board of Directors of His Intention to Resign from His Position as CEO of the Company

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, reports, that Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of the Company, notified the Board of Directors of his intention to resign from the Company after nearly 6 years in office.

The Company's Board of Directors will appoint a nominating committee for a CEO. To date, the end date of Mr. Isaac Benbenisti's position as the Company's CEO has not yet been determined.

The Chairman of the Board of Directors, Ms. Osnat Ronen, thanked Mr. Isaac Benbenisti on behalf of the Board of Directors and expressed her gratitude and deep appreciation for his achievements and contribution to the Company, "I would like to thank Itzik for the six years in which he led Partner and with great talent transformed it from an excellent cellular company into a comprehensive telecommunications company. Knowing you, I know that you are always looking for the next challenge and I wish you on behalf of myself and the Company's Board of Directors great success".

Mr. Isaac Benbenisti noted: "These have been six wonderful years at Partner, full of exciting work and groundbreaking achievements. I am proud of the successes that we achieved together and now after I have completed the main goals that I set for myself, it is time to set out on a new path."

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby/

