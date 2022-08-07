PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS ANNOUNCES THAT S&P MAALOT HAS REAFFIRMED THE COMPANY'S ilA+ CREDIT RATING AND THE COMPANY'S STABLE RATING OUTLOOK

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, Aug. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator reports today that Standard & Poor's Global Ratings Maalot Ltd. ("Maalot"), has published a rating report regarding the Company. In its report, Maalot reaffirmed the Company's 'ilA+' credit rating and the Company's "stable" rating outlook. In addition, Maalot reaffirmed the 'ilA+' rating of the Company's series of debentures.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR).

