Partner Communications Reports Fourth Quarter And Annual 2020 Results[1]

ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, March 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --

2020 Annual Highlights (compared with 2019)

Total Revenues: NIS 3,189 million ( US$ 992 million ), a decrease of 1%

Service Revenues: NIS 2,508 million ( US$ 780 million ), a decrease of 2%

Equipment Revenues: NIS 681 million ( US$ 212 million ), an increase of 1%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) 2 : NIS 1,871 million ( US$ 582 million ), a decrease of 1%

Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 822 million ( US$ 256 million ), a decrease of 4%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin 2 : 26% of total revenues, unchanged from 2019

Profit for the Year: NIS 17 million ( US$ 5 million ) a decrease of 11%

Net Debt: NIS 657 million ( US$ 204 million ), a decrease of NIS 300 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 2 : NIS 72 million ( US$ 22 million ), an increase of NIS 23 million

Cellular ARPU: NIS 51 (US$ 16) , a decrease of 11%

Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 2.84 million at year-end, an increase of 179 thousand

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 139 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 63 thousand

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure : 465 thousand at year-end, an increase of 141 thousand

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 329 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 61 thousand

TV Subscriber Base: 232 thousand subscribers at year-end, an increase of 44 thousand

Fourth quarter 2020 highlights (compared with fourth quarter 2019)

Total Revenues: NIS 808 million ( US$ 251 million ), a decrease of 3%

Service Revenues: NIS 632 million ( US$ 197 million ), a decrease of 1%

Equipment Revenues: NIS 176 million ( US$ 55 million ), a decrease of 11%

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX): NIS 480 million ( US$ 149 million ), an increase of 3%

Adjusted EBITDA: NIS 203 million ( US$ 63 million ), a decrease of 6%

Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 25% of total revenues compared with 26%

Profit for the Period: NIS 5 million ( US$ 2 million ), a decrease of 29%

Net Debt: NIS 657 million ( US$ 204 million ), a decrease of NIS 300 million

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest): negative NIS 3 million ( US$ -1 million ), a decrease of NIS 19 million

Cellular ARPU: NIS 49 (US$ 15) , a decrease of 11%

Cellular Subscriber Base: approximately 2.84 million at quarter-end, an increase of 179 thousand since Q4 2019 and an increase of 74 thousand in the quarter

Fiber-Optic Subscriber Base : 139 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 63 thousand since Q4 2019 and an increase of 19 thousand in the quarter

Homes Connected (HC) to Partner's Fiber-Optic Infrastructure: 465 thousand at quarter-end , an increase of 141 thousand since Q4 2019 and an increase of 33 thousand in the quarter

Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscriber Base: 329 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 61 thousand since Q4 2019 and an increase of 18 thousand in the quarter

TV Subscriber Base: 232 thousand subscribers at quarter-end, an increase of 44 thousand since Q4 2019 and an increase of 8 thousand in the quarter

[1] The quarterly financial results are unaudited.

[2] For the definition of this and other Non-GAAP financial measures, see "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this press release.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications provider, announced today its results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2020.

Commenting on the results for the fourth quarter and full year 2020, Mr. Isaac Benbenisti, CEO of Partner, noted:

"In summary of the year of COVID-19 and its operational complexity, Partner was able to maintain stability in revenues and to present a net profit. During the year 2020, hundreds of thousands of subscribers joined the Company's services, in cellular, internet and television. During the past year, Partner has expanded its growth engines – in cellular with the launch of the 5G network, 'Partner 5G', in internet with the further rollout of our independent fiber-optic infrastructure, 'Partner Fiber', and in TV, the fastest growing TV service in Israel, 'Partner TV', with the deepening of our cooperation with Netflix in a unique bundled offer.

In cellular, Partner's subscriber base grew by 179 thousand cellular subscribers, net, in 2020, to total approximately 2.84 million, alongside the continued increase in customer loyalty, with the lowest churn rates for over a decade.

In 2020, we made a big leap in the Group's activity in the internet sphere, with a 23% increase in the Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base, to total 329 thousand subscribers at year-end, the growth resulting from the joining of tens of thousands of new subscribers to services over 'Partner Fiber', the Company's independent fiber-optic infrastructure. Partner's independent fiber-optic infrastructure already reaches more than 760 thousand households as of today, of which more than 500 thousand reside in buildings already connected to the infrastructure and more than 150 thousand of which are already subscribed to internet services over Partner's fiber-optic infrastructure.

In 2020, Partner TV was again the fastest growing of all television services in Israel, with 44 thousand subscribers joining, net, during the year. As of today, 'Partner TV' is enjoyed by approximately 234 thousand subscribers, most of them also customers of the Company's internet services.

At the outset of the year 2021, Partner stands in an excellent position for growth in all areas of activity, thanks to the long-term preparations we have made in recent years, which have included both a significant reduction in debt and investment in independent communications infrastructures that enable us to increase profitability."

Mr. Tamir Amar, Partner's Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics, commented on the results:

"The steps we've taken during the year, alongside the continued subscriber growth in the cellular and fixed-line segments lessened the impact of COVID-19 on our results. In the fourth quarter and during 2020 as a whole, the positive momentum in our growth engines continued, while accelerating the rollout of our fiber-optic infrastructure. Our success this year in the 5G frequencies tender and our compliance with the milestones in the deployment of 5G sites set by the Ministry of Communications will enable us to advance the rollout and connect more and more customers to the 5G network, and gradually expand the range of advanced services offered to Partner's growing subscriber base. In addition, the Company managed to position itself in first place, together with another operator, in bidding for a deployment grant in 5G, thus benefiting from additional financial support for the continued deployment of 5G sites, in addition to our eligibility for a significant discount on frequency fees, subject to certain tender conditions.

Our cellular subscriber base increased this year by 179 thousand. The increase included 74 thousand subscribers, net, who joined in the last quarter of the year, including 25 thousand subscribers to twelve-month data package for modems provided to students by the Ministry of Education as part of their COVID-19 crisis program. The churn rate in the fourth quarter amounted to 7.2%, similar to that in the corresponding quarter last year. ARPU in the fourth quarter totaled NIS 49 compared to NIS 55 in the fourth quarter last year, mainly reflecting the negative impact of the decline in roaming service revenues as a result of the sharp decline in international travel due to COVID-19.

In the fixed-line segment, our fiber-optic infrastructure already reaches more than 760 thousand households as of today. The number of Homes Connected (HC) within buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure was 465 thousand at year-end 2020, an increase of 141 thousand in the year and 33 thousand in the fourth quarter. As of the end of 2020, Partner has 139 thousand fiber-optic subscribers, an increase of 63 thousand in the year, and 19 thousand in the fourth quarter. The number of fiber-optic subscribers from households within HC buildings reflects an HC penetration rate of approximately 30% as of the end of 2020, compared with approximately 23% at the end of 2019.

Regarding television, the number of subscribers grew by 8 thousand in the last quarter of 2020, bringing the total increase this year to 44 thousand. As of today, the number of TV subscribers totals approximately 234 thousand. The rate of growth from the beginning of 2021 mainly reflects the temporary impact of the technical malfunction in the television broadcasts during the second week of January 2021.

As we expected, we finished the fourth quarter of 2020 with only a small decrease of 6% in Adjusted EBITDA compared to the corresponding quarter, in light of the continued cost-cutting measures along with growth in the fixed-line activity which partially offset the impact of the almost complete cessation of international travel due to COVID-19.

Looking ahead, the Company expects that, in the first quarter of 2021, the negative impact will continue as a result of the almost complete cessation of air travel and closure of stores for part of the quarter; however, the overall impact is not expected to differ materially from its scope in the preceding quarter.

The Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) for 2020 totaled NIS 72 million. CAPEX totaled NIS 573 million. For the fourth quarter, the Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest and including lease payments) was negative and totaled approximately minus NIS 3 million, with CAPEX totaling NIS 156 million. The investments in 2020 reflect the continued efforts of the Company to expand the deployment of the fiber-optic infrastructure, for which we expect to complete the major rollout phase during the year 2023, and the continued penetration of the television market. These investments continue to be made possible as a result of Partner's financial stability and strong balance sheet, and they continue even during the challenging period of the COVID-19 crisis.

Net debt was NIS 657 million at the end of the year 2020, compared with NIS 957 million at the end of last year, a decrease of NIS 300 million, mainly reflecting the Company's successful capital raising in January 2020 in the amount of NIS 276 million, net. The Company's net debt to Adjusted EBITDA ratio stood at 0.8 at year-end 2020, which demonstrates the Company's financial strength."

Q4 2020 compared with Q3 2020

NIS Million Q3'20 Q4'20 Comments Service Revenues 631 632 The results reflected a stability in service revenues in both the cellular and the fixed-line segments Equipment Revenues 169 176 The increase reflected a higher volume of equipment sales mainly in the fixed-line segment Total Revenues 800 808

Gross profit from equipment sales 38 40

OPEX 475 480 The increase reflected a reduction in the intensity of the cost-cutting measures compared with the previous quarter Adjusted EBITDA 204 203

Profit (loss) for the period (5) 5 The increase in profit mainly reflected the decrease in finance costs, net primarily due to one-time expenses of NIS 7 million in Q3'20 Capital Expenditures (cash) 147 156

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest payments) 21 (3) The decrease resulted mainly from changes in operating assets and liabilities and an increase in cash used in capital expenditures Net Debt 646 657





Q3'20 Q4'20 Comments Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,762 2,836 Increase of 58 thousand Post-Paid subscribers (of which 25 thousand from Ministry of Education) and increase of 16 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 51 49

Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.3% 7.2%

Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 120 139 Active subscribers to an end-to-end service including both Partner's fiber-optic infrastructure and access to the internet Homes Connected to the Fiber-Optic Infrastructure (HC) end of period, thousands) 432 465 The total number of households within buildings connected to the Partner fiber-optic infrastructure Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 311 329 Active subscribers to an end-to-end service including both infrastructure (either through the wholesale market on Bezeq/Hot infrastructure and or through Partner's fiber-optic infrastructure) and access to the internet TV Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 224 232



Key Financial Results

NIS MILLION (except EPS) 2016* 2017* 2018* 2019 2020 Revenues 3,544 3,268 3,259 3,234 3,189 Cost of revenues 2,924 2,627 2,700 2,707 2,664 Gross profit 620 641 559 527 525 S,G&A and credit losses 689 465 471 468 459 Income with respect to settlement agreement with Orange 217 108





Other income 45 31 28 28 30 Operating profit 193 315 116 87 96 Finance costs, net 105 180 53 68 69 Income tax expenses 36 21 7 0 10 Profit for the year 52 114 56 19 17 Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.33 0.70 0.34 0.12 0.09

* The Company adopted IFRS 15 from the beginning of 2017 and IFRS 16 from the beginning of 2019. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q4'19 Q1'20 Q2'20 Q3'20 Q4'20 Revenues 834 807 774 800 808 Cost of revenues 693 655 653 677 679 Gross profit 141 152 121 123 129 S,G&A and credit losses 116 122 108 111 118 Other income 5 6 7 8 9 Operating profit 30 36 20 20 20 Finance costs, net 20 19 13 24 13 Income tax expenses 3 7 0 1 2 Profit (Loss) for the period 7 10 7 (5) 5 Earnings (Loss) per share (basic, NIS) 0.05 0.05 0.04 (0.03) 0.03

NIS MILLION (except EPS) Q4'19 Q4'20 % Change Revenues 834 808 -3% Cost of revenues 693 679 -2% Gross profit 141 129 -9% Operating profit 30 20 -33% Profit for the period 7 5 -29% Earnings per share (basic, NIS) 0.05 0.03

Adjusted Free Cash Flow (before interest) 16 (3)



Key Operating Indicators



2016* 2017* 2018* 2019 2020 Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million) 834 917 722 853 822 Adjusted EBITDA (as a % of total revenues) 24% 28% 22% 26% 26% Adjusted Free Cash Flow (NIS million) 758 599 124 49 72 Cellular Subscribers (end of period, thousands) 2,686 2,662 2,646 2,657 2,836 Estimated Cellular Market Share (%) 26% 25% 25% 25% 27% Annual Cellular Churn Rate (%) 40% 38% 35% 31% 30% Average Monthly Revenue per Cellular Subscriber (ARPU) (NIS) 65 62 58 57 51 Fiber-Optic Subscribers (end of period, thousands)





76 139 Homes Connected to fiber-optic network (end of period, thousands)





324 465 Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (end of period, thousands)





268 329 TV subscribers (end of period, thousands)

43 122 188 232

* The Company adopted IFRS 15 from the beginning of 2017 and IFRS 16 from the beginning of 2019. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.



Q4'19 Q4'20 Change Adjusted EBITDA (NIS million) 217 203 -6% Adjusted EBITDA margin (as a % of total revenues) 26% 25% -1 Quarterly Cellular Churn Rate (%) 7.2% 7.2% - Monthly Average Revenue per Cellular User (ARPU) (NIS) 55 49 -6

Partner Consolidated Results



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million 2019 2020 Change % 2019 2020 Change % 2019 2020 2019 2020 Change % Total Revenues 2,369 2,208 -7% 1,028 1,129 +10% (163) (148) 3,234 3,189 -1% Service Revenues 1,798 1,663 -8% 925 993 +7% (163) (148) 2,560 2,508 -2% Equipment Revenues 571 545 -5% 103 136 +32% - - 674 681 +1% Operating Profit 77 73 -5% 10 23 +130% - - 87 96 +10% Adjusted EBITDA 635 533 -16% 218 289 +33% - - 853 822 -4%



Cellular Segment Fixed-Line Segment Elimination Consolidated NIS Million Q4'19 Q4'20 Change % Q4'19 Q4'20 Change % Q4'19 Q4'20 Q4'19 Q4'20 Change % Total Revenues 610 551 -10% 264 293 +11% (40) (36) 834 808 -3% Service Revenues 438 416 -5% 238 252 +6% (40) (36) 636 632 -1% Equipment Revenues 172 135 -22% 26 41 +58% - - 198 176 -11% Operating Profit (loss) 30 27 -10% 0 (7)

- - 30 20 -33% Adjusted EBITDA 156 138 -12% 61 65 +7% - - 217 203 -6%

Financial Review

In 2020, total revenues were NIS 3,189 million (US$ 992 million), a decrease of 1% from NIS 3,234 million in 2019.

Annual service revenues in 2020 totaled NIS 2,508 million (US$ 780 million), a decrease of 2% from NIS 2,560 million in 2019.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in 2020 totaled NIS 1,663 million (US$ 517 million), a decrease of 8% from NIS 1,798 million in 2019. The decrease was mainly the result of the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis which caused a significant reduction in revenues from roaming services, and the continued price erosion of cellular services due to on-going competitive market conditions. These decreases in service revenues were partially offset by an increase in interconnect revenues due to the significant increase in incoming call volumes related to the COVID-19 crisis, and an increase in revenues due to the growth of the cellular subscriber base.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in 2020 totaled NIS 993 million (US$ 309 million), an increase of 7% from NIS 925 million in 2019. This increase mainly reflected the growth in internet and TV services, which was partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services (including the market for wholesale international traffic) which continue to be adversely affected by the increased penetration of internet-based solutions.

In Q4 2020, total revenues were NIS 808 million (US$ 251 million), a decrease of 3% from NIS 834 million in Q4 2019.

Service revenues in Q4 2020 totaled NIS 632 million (US$ 197 million), a decrease of 1% from NIS 636 million in Q4 2019.

Service revenues for the cellular segment in Q4 2020 totaled NIS 416 million (US$ 129 million), a decrease of 5% from NIS 438 million in Q4 2019. The decrease was mainly the result of the negative impact of the COVID-19 crisis on roaming service revenues and the continued price erosion of cellular services due to the continued competitive market conditions, which were partially offset by an increase in interconnect revenues and by an increase in revenues due to the growth of the cellular subscriber base.

Service revenues for the fixed-line segment in Q4 2020 totaled NIS 252 million (US$ 78 million), an increase of 6% from NIS 238 million in Q4 2019. The increase mainly reflected higher revenues from the growth in internet and TV services, which were partially offset by a decline in revenues from international calling services.

Equipment revenues in 2020 totaled NIS 681 million (US$ 212 million), an increase of 1% from NIS 674 million in 2019, principally reflecting significant increases in cellular equipment sales to wholesale customers and in sales of fixed-line equipment for both business and private customers, partially offset by lower volumes of retail sales of cellular equipment following the closure of some sales points at certain COVID-19-related lockdown periods during the year.

Gross profit from equipment sales in 2020 was NIS 145 million (US$ 45 million), compared with NIS 144 million in 2019, an increase of 1%. The increase mainly reflected an increase in gross profit from sales of fixed-line equipment, partially offset by a decrease in gross profit from sales of cellular equipment.

Equipment revenues in Q4 2020 totaled NIS 176 million (US$ 55 million), a decrease of 11% from NIS 198 million in Q4 2019, mainly reflecting a decrease in equipment sales in the cellular segment, largely a result of the adverse impact of the COVID-19 crisis on retail customer sales, partially offset by increased sales in the fixed-line segment.

Gross profit from equipment sales in Q4 2020 was NIS 40 million (US$ 12 million), compared with NIS 37 million in Q4 2019, an increase of 8%, mainly reflecting a change in the product mix which led to an increase in the average profit per sale.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 1,871 million (US$ 582 million) in 2020, a decrease of 1% or NIS 14 million from 2019. The decrease mainly reflected a reduction in workforce and related expenses as part of the cost-cutting measures taken to mitigate the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on revenues, a decrease in wholesale internet infrastructure access expenses following receipt of a government-mandated refund from Bezeq of approximately NIS 20 million of surplus payments for access to the wholesale internet infrastructure in previous years and a decrease in international calling services expenses. The decreases in these expenses were partially offset by increases in interconnect expenses due to the significant increase in outgoing call volumes related to the COVID-19 crisis. Including depreciation, amortization and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share-based compensation), OPEX in 2020 decreased by 2% compared with 2019.

Total operating expenses ('OPEX') totaled NIS 480 million (US$ 149 million) in Q4 2020, an increase of 3% or NIS 13 million from Q4 2019, mainly reflecting an increase in interconnect expenses, partially offset by a decrease in workforce and related expenses and in international calling services expenses. Including depreciation and amortization expenses and other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation), OPEX in Q4 2020 increased by 2% compared with Q4 2019.

Operating profit for 2020 totaled NIS 96 million (US$ 30 million), an increase of 10% compared with NIS 87 million in 2019. The increase in operating profit mainly reflected the decrease in operating expenses including depreciation and amortization expenses, which more than offset the decrease in service revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 totaled NIS 822 million (US$ 256 million), a decrease of 4% from NIS 853 million in 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in 2020 was 26%, unchanged from 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 533 million (US$ 166 million) in 2020, a decrease of 16% from NIS 635 million in 2019, largely reflecting the decrease in cellular segment service revenues and the decrease in gross profit from equipment sales which were partially offset by the decrease in operating expenses. The decrease in operating expenses for the cellular segment was principally due to a decrease in workforce and related expenses which were partially offset by an increase in interconnect expenses due to the significant increase in outgoing call volumes related to the COVID-19 crisis. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment in 2020 was 24% compared with 27% in 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 289 million (US$ 90 million) in 2020, an increase of 33% from NIS 218 million in 2019, mainly reflecting the growth in TV and internet services and the increase in gross profit from fixed-line equipment sales, which were partially offset by the increase in total operating expenses. The increase in total operating expenses for the fixed-line segment principally reflected increased workforce and related expenses related to the growth in fixed-line segment services and an increase in interconnect expenses, partially offset by the receipt of a government mandated refund from Bezeq of approximately NIS 20 million of surplus payments for access to the wholesale internet infrastructure in previous years and a decrease in international calling services expenses. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was 26% in 2020, compared with 21% in 2019.

Operating profit for Q4 2020 was 20 million (US$ 6 million), a decrease of 33% compared with NIS 30 million in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 totaled NIS 203 million (US$ 63 million), a decrease of 6% from NIS 217 million in Q4 2019. As a percentage of total revenues, Adjusted EBITDA in Q4 2020 was 25% compared with 26% in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was NIS 138 million (US$ 43 million) in Q4 2020, a decrease of 12% from NIS 156 million in Q4 2019, largely reflecting the decrease in cellular service revenues mainly as a result of the COVID-19 crisis, the increase in interconnect expenses and the decrease in gross profit from equipment sales, partially offset by a decrease in various cellular operating expenses including in workforce expenses and other cost-cutting measures. As a percentage of total cellular segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the cellular segment was 25% in Q4 2020, compared with 26% in Q4 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was NIS 65 million (US$ 20 million) in Q4 2020, an increase of 7% from NIS 61 million in Q4 2019, mainly reflecting the increase in fixed-line segment service revenues and the increase in gross profit from equipment sales, which were partially offset by an increase in fixed-line operating expenses, including in workforce and related expenses related to the growth in fixed-line segment services. As a percentage of total fixed-line segment revenues, Adjusted EBITDA for the fixed-line segment was 22% in Q4 2020, compared with 23% in Q4 2019.

Finance costs, net in 2020 were NIS 69 million (US$ 22 million), an increase of 1% compared with NIS 68 million in 2019. The increase mainly reflected the one-time expense in an amount of approximately NIS 7 million relating to the partial early repayment of the Company's Notes Series F during the year, partially offset by a decrease in lease interest and an increase in interest from cash and deposits.

Finance costs, net in Q4 2020 were NIS 13 million (US$ 4 million), a decrease of 35% compared with NIS 20 million in Q4 2019. The decrease mainly reflected lower interest expenses due to the lower average debt level in Q4 2020 compared with Q4 2019.

Income tax expenses for 2020 were NIS 10 million (US$ 3 million), compared with no income tax expenses in 2019. In 2019, a one-time income of NIS 6 million was recorded in income tax expenses.

Income tax expenses in Q4 2020 were NIS 2 million (US$ 1 million), a decrease of 33% compared with NIS 3 million in Q4 2019.

Overall, the Company's profit in 2020 totaled NIS 17 million (US$ 5 million), a decrease of 11% compared with profit of NIS 19 million in 2019.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during 2020, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.09 (US$ 0.03) a decrease of 25% compared with basic earnings per share of NIS 0.12 in 2019.

Profit in Q4 2020 was NIS 5 million (US$ 2 million), a decrease of 29% compared with NIS 7 million in Q4 2019. The profit in Q4 2019 included an increase of NIS 12 million as a result of the change in the estimated useful life of the cellular license.

Based on the weighted average number of shares outstanding during Q4 2020, basic earnings per share or ADS, was NIS 0.03 (US$ 0.01) compared with basic earnings per share or ADS, of NIS 0.05 in Q4 2019.

Cellular Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2020, the Company's cellular subscriber base (including mobile data, 012 Mobile subscribers and M2M subscriptions) was approximately 2.84 million, including approximately 2.50 million Post-Paid subscribers or 88% of the base, and 341 thousand Pre-Paid subscribers, or 12% of the subscriber base.

Over the year 2020, the cellular subscriber base increased by 179 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 129 thousand subscribers, and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by 50 thousand subscribers. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included approximately 25 thousand subscribers to a time-limited 12 month data package for modems provided to students by the Ministry of Education as part of their COVID-19 crisis program. As part of the same program, a further approximate 42,000 subscribers are expected to join the Post-Paid subscriber base during the first half of 2021.

Total cellular market share (based on the number of subscribers) at the end of 2020 was estimated to be approximately 27%, compared with 25% in 2019.

The annual churn rate for cellular subscribers in 2020 was 30%, compared with 31% in 2019 and with 35% in 2018.

The monthly Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in 2020 was NIS 51 (US$ 16), a decrease of 11% from NIS 57 in 2019. The decrease resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 crisis on roaming service revenues and the continued price erosion of cellular services due to the continued competitive market conditions, which were partially offset by an increase in interconnect revenues due to the significant increase in incoming call volumes related to the COVID-19 crisis and the contribution of Partner's value strategy, Partner More.

During the fourth quarter of 2020, the cellular subscriber base increased net by 74 thousand subscribers. The Post-Paid subscriber base increased by 58 thousand subscribers and the Pre-Paid subscriber base increased by 16 thousand subscribers. The increase in the Post-Paid subscriber base included approximately 25 thousand subscribers to a time-limited 12-month data package for modems provided to students by the Ministry of Education as part of their COVID-19 crisis program.

The quarterly churn rate for cellular subscribers in Q4 2020 was 7.2%, unchanged from Q4 2019.

The monthly Average Revenue Per User ("ARPU") for cellular subscribers in Q4 2020 was NIS 49 (US$ 15), a decrease of 11% from NIS 55 in Q4 2019, largely for the same reasons as the annual decrease in ARPU.

Fixed-Line Segment Operational Review

At the end of 2020, the Company's fiber-optic subscriber base was 139 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 63 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 19 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At the end of 2020, the Company's infrastructure-based internet subscriber base was 329 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 61 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 18 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At the end of 2020, households in buildings connected to our fiber-optic infrastructure (HC) totaled 465 thousand, an increase of 141 thousand in the year, and of 33 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020.

At the end of 2020, the Company's TV subscriber base totaled 232 thousand subscribers, an increase, net, of 44 thousand subscribers in the year, and of 8 thousand subscribers during the fourth quarter of 2020.

Funding and Investing Review

In 2020, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) totaled NIS 72 million (US$ 22 million), an increase of 47% from NIS 49 million in 2019.

Cash generated from operating activities decreased by 6% to NIS 786 million (US$ 244 million) in 2020 from NIS 837 million in 2019, mainly reflecting the decrease in Adjusted EBITDA.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16 totaled NIS 147 million (US$ 46 million) in 2020, a decrease of 8% from NIS 159 million in 2019.

Cash capital expenditures (Capex payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 573 million (US$ 178 million) in 2020, a decrease of 9% from NIS 629 million in 2019.

In Q4 2020, Adjusted Free Cash Flow (including lease payments) was negative and totaled minus NIS 3 million (US$ -1 million), a decrease of NIS 19 million compared with NIS 16 million in Q4 2019.

Cash generated from operating activities totaled NIS 182 million (US$ 57 million) in Q4 2020, an increase of 2% from NIS 178 million in Q4 2019.

Lease payments (principal and interest), recorded in cash flows from financing activities under IFRS 16, totaled NIS 32 million (US$ 10 million) in Q4 2020, a decrease of 9% from Q4 2019.

Cash capital expenditures (CAPEX payments), as represented by cash flows used for the acquisition of property and equipment and intangible assets, were NIS 156 million (US$ 49 million) in Q4 2020, an increase of 23% from NIS 127 million in Q4 2019.

The level of net debt at the end of 2020 amounted to NIS 657 million (US$ 204 million), compared with NIS 957 million at the end of 2019, a decrease of NIS 300 million. The decrease mainly reflected the Company's share issuance in January 2020 for which the total net consideration received was approximately NIS 276 million.

Conference Call Details

Partner will host a conference call to discuss its financial results on Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 11.00 a.m. Eastern Time / 5.00 p.m. Israel Time.

Please dial the following numbers (at least 10 minutes before the scheduled time) in order to participate:

International: +972.3.918.0687

North America toll-free: +1.866.860.9642

A live webcast of the call will also be available on Partner's Investors Relations website at:

http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

If you are unavailable to join live, the replay of the call will be available from March 25, 2021 until April 8, 2021, at the following numbers:

International: +972.3.925.5921

North America toll-free: +1.888.326.9310

In addition, the archived webcast of the call will be available on Partner's Investor Relations website at the above address for approximately three months.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the US Securities Act of 1933, as amended, Section 21E of the US Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the US Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "estimate", "believe", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "seek", "will", "plan", "could", "may", "project", "goal", "target" and similar expressions often identify forward-looking statements but are not the only way we identify these statements. In particular, this press release communicates our belief that (i) we are in an excellent position for growth in all areas of activity and to increase profitability, (ii) we will be able to advance the rollout and connect more customers to our 5G network and gradually expand the range of services offered, and we may benefit from additional financial support for the continued deployment of 5G sites and a significant discount on frequency fees, subject to certain conditions, (iii) the overall negative impact of COVID-19 will not differ materially from its scope in the preceding quarter, and (iv) we will further expand the deployment of the fiber optic infrastructure, for which we expect to complete the major rollout phase during the year 2023, and continue to penetrate the television market. In addition, all statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release regarding our future performance are forward-looking statements.

We have based these forward-looking statements on our current knowledge and our present beliefs and expectations regarding possible future events. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including in particular (i) the severity and duration of the impact on our business of the current health crisis, including employee absences and disruptions in our equipment supply chain (ii) unexpected technical issues which may arise as we rollout our 5G network and expand the range of services, and as we deploy the fiber optic infrastructure, and (iii) currently unanticipated demands on our financial resources which could limit our ability to pursue our strategic objectives. In light of the current unreliability of predictions as to the ultimate severity and duration of the health crisis, as well as the specific regulatory and business risks facing our business, future results may differ materially from those currently anticipated. For further information regarding risks, uncertainties and assumptions about Partner, trends in the Israeli telecommunications industry in general, the impact of current global economic conditions and possible regulatory and legal developments, and other risks we face, see "Item 3. Key Information - 3D. Risk Factors", "Item 4. Information on the Company", "Item 5. Operating and Financial Review and Prospects", "Item 8. Financial Information - 8A. Consolidated Financial Statements and Other Financial Information - 8A.1 Legal and Administrative Proceedings" and "Item 11. Quantitative and Qualitative Disclosures about Market Risk" in the Company's Annual Reports on Form 20-F filed with the SEC, as well as its immediate reports on Form 6-K furnished to the SEC. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The quarterly financial results presented in this press release are unaudited financial results.

The results were prepared in accordance with IFRS, other than the non-GAAP financial measures presented in the section, "Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

The financial information is presented in NIS millions (unless otherwise stated) and the figures presented are rounded accordingly. The convenience translations of the New Israeli Shekel (NIS) figures into US Dollars were made at the rate of exchange prevailing at December 31, 2020: US $1.00 equals NIS 3.215. The translations were made purely for the convenience of the reader.



Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The following non-GAAP measures are used in this report. These measures are not financial measures under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Further, the measures may not be indicative of the Company's historic operating results nor are meant to be predictive of potential future results.

Non-GAAP

Measure Calculation Most Comparable IFRS

Financial Measure Adjusted EBITDA Profit (Loss) add Income tax expenses, Finance costs, net, Depreciation and amortization expenses (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges), Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation) Profit (Loss)





Adjusted EBITDA

margin (%) Adjusted EBITDA divided by Total revenues

Adjusted Free

Cash Flow Net cash provided by operating activities add Net cash used in investing activities deduct Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net deduct Lease principal payments deduct Lease interest payments Net cash provided by operating activities add Net cash used in investing activities Total Operating

Expenses (OPEX) Cost of service revenues add Selling and marketing expenses add General and administrative expenses add Credit losses deduct Depreciation and amortization expenses,

Other expenses (mainly amortization of employee share based compensation) Sum of: Cost of service revenues, Selling and marketing expenses, General and administrative expenses, Credit losses Net Debt Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings add Notes payable add Borrowings from banks add Financial liability at fair value deduct Cash and cash equivalents deduct Short-term and long-term deposits Sum of: Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings, Notes payable, Borrowings from banks, Financial liability at fair value Less Sum of: Cash and cash equivalents, Short-term deposits, Long-term deposits.

About Partner Communications

Partner Communications Company Ltd. is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet services and TV services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).

For more information about Partner, see: http://www.partner.co.il/en/Investors-Relations/lobby

Contacts: Tamir Amar Amir Adar Chief Financial Officer & VP Fiber-Optics Head of Investor Relations and Corporate Projects Tel: +972-54-781-4951 Tel: +972-54-781-5051

E-mail: [email protected]

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into U.S.

Dollars



December 31,



2019 2020 2020



In millions CURRENT ASSETS







Cash and cash equivalents

299 376 117 Short-term deposits

552 411 128 Trade receivables

624 560 174 Other receivables and prepaid expenses

39 46 14 Deferred expenses – right of use

26 26 8 Inventories

124 77 24



1,664 1,496 465









NON CURRENT ASSETS







Long-term deposits



155 48 Trade receivables

250 232 72 Deferred expenses – right of use

102 118 37 Lease – right of use

582 663 206 Property and equipment

1,430 1,495 465 Intangible and other assets

538 521 162 Goodwill

407 407 127 Deferred income tax asset

41 29 9 Prepaid expenses and other assets

1 9 3



3,351 3,629 1,129









TOTAL ASSETS

5,015 5,125 1,594

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL POSITION











New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation into

U.S. Dollars



December 31,



2019 2020 2020



In millions CURRENT LIABILITIES







Current maturities of notes payable and borrowings

367 290 90 Trade payables

716 666 207 Payables in respect of employees

103 58 18 Other payables (mainly institutions)

23 29 9 Income tax payable

30 27 8 Lease liabilities

131 120 37 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

31 31 10 Other deferred revenues

45 100 31 Provisions

43 13 4



1,489 1,334 414 NON CURRENT LIABILITIES







Notes payable

1,275 1,219 379 Borrowings from banks

138 86 27 Financial liability at fair value

28 4 1 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net

43 42 13 Lease liabilities

486 582 181 Deferred revenues from HOT mobile

102 71 22 Provisions and other non-current liabilities

37 64 21



2,109 2,068 644









TOTAL LIABILITIES

3,598 3,402 1,058









EQUITY







Share capital – ordinary shares of NIS 0.01

par value: authorized – December 31, 2019

and 2020 – 235,000,000 shares;

issued and outstanding -

2 2 1 December 31, 2019 – ­*162,915,990 shares







December 31, 2020 – *182,826,973 shares







Capital surplus

1,077 1,311 408 Accumulated retained earnings

576 606 188 Treasury shares, at cost

December 31, 2019 – **8,275,837 shares

December 31, 2020 – **7,741,784 shares

(238) (196) (61) TOTAL EQUITY

1,417 1,723 536 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

5,015 5,125 1,594

* Net of treasury shares.

** Including restricted shares in an amount of 1,247,583 and 1,008,735 as of December 31, 2019 and December 31, 2020, respectively, held by a trustee under the Company's Equity Incentive Plan, such shares may become outstanding upon completion of vesting conditions.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME





















Convenience









translation



New Israeli Shekels into U.S. dollars



Year ended December 31,



2018** 2019 2020 2020



In millions (except earnings per share) Revenues, net

3,259 3,234 3,189 992 Cost of revenues

2,700 2,707 2,664 829 Gross profit

559 527 525 163











Selling and marketing expenses

293 301 291 90 General and administrative expenses

148 149 145 45 Credit losses

30 18 23 7 Other income, net

28 28 30 9











Operating profit

116 87 96 30 Finance income

2 7 8 2 Finance expenses

55 75 77 24 Finance costs, net

53 68 69 22











Profit before income tax

63 19 27 8 Income tax expenses

7 * 10 3 Profit for the year

56 19 17 5 Attributable to:









Owners of the Company

57 19 17 5 Non-controlling interests

(1) *















Profit for the year

56 19 17 5











Earnings per share









Basic

0.34 0.12 0.09 0.03 Diluted

0.34 0.12 0.09 0.03



























* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See report 20-F regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases, from the beginning of 2019.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS

OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME





New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into U.S.

dollars



Year ended December 31,



2018** 2019 2020 2020



In millions Profit for the year

56 19 17 5 Other comprehensive income, items









that will not be reclassified to profit or loss









Remeasurements of post-employment benefit









obligations

1 (2) 1 * Income taxes relating to remeasurements of









post-employment benefit obligations

* * * * Other comprehensive income (loss)









for the year, net of income taxes

1 (2) 1 *











TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME









FOR THE YEAR

57 17 18 5 Total comprehensive income attributable to:









Owners of the Company

58 17 18 5 Non-controlling interests

(1) *



TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR

THE YEAR

57 17 18 5













* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See report 20-F regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases, from the beginning of 2019.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION















New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



Year ended December 31, 2020



Year ended December 31, 2019



In millions



In millions



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 1,647

861





2,508



1,783

777





2,560

Inter-segment revenue - Services 16

132

(148)







15

148

(163)





Segment revenue - Equipment 545

136





681



571

103





674

Total revenues 2,208

1,129

(148)

3,189



2,369

1,028

(163)

3,234

Segment cost of revenues - Services 1,272

856





2,128



1,367

810





2,177

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 131

17

(148)







147

16

(163)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 451

85





536



464

66





530

Cost of revenues 1,854

958

(148)

2,664



1,978

892

(163)

2,707

Gross profit 354

171





525



391

136





527

Operating expenses (3) 300

159





459



334

134





468

Other income, net 19

11





30



20

8





28

Operating profit 73

23





96



77

10





87

Adjustments to presentation of segment

Adjusted EBITDA

































–Depreciation and amortization 450

264











542

209









–Other (1) 10

2











16

(1)









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 533

289











635

218









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the

year

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











822















853

- Depreciation and amortization











(714)















(751)

- Finance costs, net











(69)















(68)

- Income tax expenses











(10)















*

- Other (1)











(12)















(15)

Profit for the year











17















19



* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

INTERIM SEGMENT INFORMATION & ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION















New Israeli Shekels



New Israeli Shekels



3 months ended December 31, 2020



3 months ended December 31, 2019



In millions (Unaudited)



In millions (Unaudited)



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated



Cellular

segment

Fixed line

segment

Elimination

Consolidated

Segment revenue - Services 412

220





632



435

201





636

Inter-segment revenue - Services 4

32

(36)







3

37

(40)





Segment revenue - Equipment 135

41





176



172

26





198

Total revenues 551

293

(36)

808



610

264

(40)

834

Segment cost of revenues - Services 312

231





543



323

209





532

Inter-segment cost of revenues - Services 31

5

(36)







36

4

(40)





Segment cost of revenues - Equipment 112

24





136



143

18





161

Cost of revenues 455

260

(36)

679



502

231

(40)

693

Gross profit 96

33





129



108

33





141

Operating expenses (3) 73

45





118



81

35





116

Other income, net 4

5





9



3

2





5

Operating profit (loss) 27

(7)





20



30

0





30

Adjustments to presentation of segment

Adjusted EBITDA

































–Depreciation and amortization 108

72











124

60









–Other (1) 3

*











2

1









Segment Adjusted EBITDA (2) 138

65











156

61









Reconciliation of segment subtotal Adjusted EBITDA to profit for the

period

































Segments subtotal Adjusted EBITDA (2)











203















217

- Depreciation and amortization











(180)















(184)

- Finance costs, net











(13)















(20)

- Income tax expenses











(2)















(3)

- Other (1)











(3)















(3)

Profit for the period











5















7



* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.

(2) Adjusted EBITDA as reviewed by the CODM represents Earnings Before Interest (finance costs, net), Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization (including amortization of intangible assets, deferred expenses-right of use and impairment charges) and Other expenses (mainly amortization of share based compensation). Adjusted EBITDA is not a financial measure under IFRS and may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures for other companies. Adjusted EBITDA may not be indicative of the Group's historic operating results nor is it meant to be predictive of potential future results. The usage of the term "Adjusted EBITDA" is to highlight the fact that the Amortization includes amortization of deferred expenses – right of use and amortization of employee share based compensation and impairment charges.

(3) Operating expenses include selling and marketing expenses, general and administrative expenses and credit losses.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS







New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

Year ended December 31,

2018** 2019 2020 2020

In millions CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:







Cash generated from operations (Appendix) 627 838 787 244 Income tax paid (2) (1) (1) * Net cash provided by operating activities 625 837 786 244









CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:







Acquisition of property and equipment (343) (462) (409) (127) Acquisition of intangible and other assets (159) (167) (164) (51) Acquisition of a business, net of cash acquired

(3)



Proceeds from (investment in) deposits, net 150 (552) (14) (4) Interest received 1 1 6 2 Consideration received from sales of property and equipment 3 2 * * Payment for acquisition of subsidiary, net of cash acquired (3)





Net cash used in investing activities (351) (1,181) (581) (180)









CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:







Lease principal payments

(139) (129) (40) Lease interest payments

(20) (18) (6) Share issuance, net of issuance costs



276 86 Acquisition of treasury shares (100)





Proceeds from issuance of notes payable, net of issuance costs 150 562 466 145 Proceeds from issuance of option warrants exercisable for notes

payables

37



Interest paid (69) (37) (49) (15) Repayment of non-current borrowings (382) (52) (52) (16) Repayment of current borrowings

(13)



Repayment of notes payables (324) (109) (620) (193) Settlement of contingent consideration



(2) (1) Transactions with non-controlling interests

(2)



Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (725) 227 (128) (40)









INCREASE (DECREASE) IN CASH AND CASH

EQUIVALENTS (451) (117) 77 24









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT BEGINNING OF PERIOD 867 416 299 93









CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AT END OF PERIOD 416 299 376 117











* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See report 20-F regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases, from the beginning of 2019.

PARTNER COMMUNICATIONS COMPANY LTD.

(An Israeli Corporation)

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS





Appendix - Cash generated from operations and supplemental information







New Israeli Shekels Convenience

translation

into

U.S. Dollars

Year ended December 31,

2018** 2019 2020 2020

In millions









Cash generated from operations:







Profit for the year 56 19 17 5









Adjustments for:







Depreciation and amortization 545 723 683 212 Amortization of deferred expenses - Right of use 47 28 31 10 Employee share based compensation expenses 15 17 12 4 Liability for employee rights upon retirement, net 1 1 (1) * Finance costs, net (7) 5 (2) (1) Lease interest payments

20 18 6 Interest paid 69 37 49 15 Interest received (1) (1) (6) (2) Deferred income taxes 16 4 12 4 Income tax paid 2 1 1 * Capital loss from property and equipment * (2) * * Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable:







Trade 124 42 82 26 Other 16 (1) (6) (2) Increase (decrease) in accounts payable and accruals:







Trade (69) 63 (57) (18) Other payables (18) 12 (37) (12) Provisions (11) (21) (30) (9) Deferred revenues from HOT mobile (31) (31) (31) (10) Other deferred revenues * 4 55 17 Increase in deferred expenses - Right of use (107) (51) (47) (15) Current income tax (15) (5) (3) (1) Decrease (increase) in inventories (5) (26) 47 15 Cash generated from operations 627 838 787 244











* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

** See report 20-F regarding the adoption of IFRS 16 – Leases, from the beginning of 2019.

At December 31, 2018, 2019 and 2020, trade and other payables, net include NIS 157 million, NIS 115 million and NIS 139 million (US$ 43 million), respectively, in respect of acquisition of intangible assets and property and equipment; payments in respect thereof are presented in cash flows from investing activities.

These balances are recognized in the cash flow statements upon payment. Cost of inventory used as fixed assets during 2019 and 2020 were NIS 24 million and NIS 8 million (US$ 2 million), respectively.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures:

Adjusted Free Cash Flow New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31, 12 months

ended

December 31, 3 months

ended

December 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020

(Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

In millions Net cash provided by operating activities 837 786 178 182 244 57 Net cash used in investing activities (1,181) (581) (523) (61) (180) (19) Investment in (proceeds from) deposits, net 552 14 396 (92) 4 (29) Lease principal payments (139) (129) (30) (27) (40) (8) Lease interest payments (20) (18) (5) (5) (6) (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow 49 72 16 (3) 22 (1) Interest paid (37) (49) (16) (7) (15) (2) Adjusted Free Cash Flow After Interest 12 23 0 (10) 7 (3)

Total Operating Expenses (OPEX) New Israeli Shekels Convenience translation into

U.S. Dollars

12 months ended December 31, 3 months ended December 31, 12 months

ended

December 31, 3 months

ended

December 31,

2019 2020 2019 2020 2020 2020

(Audited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited)

In millions Cost of revenues - Services 2,177 2,128 532 543 663 168 Selling and marketing expenses 301 291 73 79 90 25 General and administrative expenses 149 145 40 35 45 11 Credit losses 18 23 3 4 7 1 Depreciation and amortization (751) (714) (184) (180) (222) (56) Other (1) (9) (2) 3 (1) (1) * OPEX 1,885 1,871 467 480 582 149















* Representing an amount of less than 1 million.

(1) Mainly amortization of employee share based compensation.



Key Financial and Operating Indicators (unaudited) ***

NIS M unless otherwise stated Q4' 18 Q1' 19 Q2' 19 Q3' 19 Q4' 19 Q1' 20 Q2' 20 Q3' 20 Q4' 20

2019 2020 Cellular Segment Service Revenues 447 441 453 466 438 423 409 415 416

1,798 1,663 Cellular Segment Equipment Revenues 165 142 115 142 172 146 130 134 135

571 545 Fixed-Line Segment Service Revenues 220 224 230 233 238 245 244 252 252

925 993 Fixed-Line Segment Equipment Revenues 24 28 24 25 26 32 28 35 41

103 136 Reconciliation for consolidation (42) (41) (41) (41) (40) (39) (37) (36) (36)

(163) (148) Total Revenues 814 794 781 825 834 807 774 800 808

3,234 3,189 Gross Profit from Equipment Sales 42 39 35 33 37 37 30 38 40

144 145 Operating Profit* 14 9 22 26 30 36 20 20 20

87 96 Cellular Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 119 150 159 170 156 132 129 134 138

635 533 Fixed-Line Segment Adjusted EBITDA* 53 47 55 55 61 83 71 70 65

218 289 Total Adjusted EBITDA* 172 197 214 225 217 215 200 204 203

853 822 Adjusted EBITDA Margin (%)* 21% 25% 27% 27% 26% 27% 26% 26% 25%

26% 26% OPEX* 502 472 472 474 467 460 456 475 480

1,885 1,871 Finance costs, net* 12 14 16 18 20 19 13 24 13

68 69 Profit (Loss)* 19 2 3 7 7 10 7 (5) 5

19 17 Capital Expenditures (cash) 143 185 143 174 127 151 119 147 156

629 573 Capital Expenditures (additions) 177 157 142 150 129 129 121 179 166

578 595 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (22) (11) 31 13 16 10 44 21 (3)

49 72 Adjusted Free Cash Flow (after interest) (37) (15) 15 12 0 8 13 12 (10)

12 23 Net Debt 950 977 965 956 957 673 658 646 657

957 657 Cellular Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,646 2,620 2,616 2,651 2,657 2,676 2,708 2,762 2,836

2,657 2,836 Post-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 2,361 2,340 2,337 2,366 2,366 2,380 2,404 2,437 2,495

2,366 2,495 Pre-Paid Subscriber Base (Thousands) 285 280 279 285 291 296 304 325 341

291 341 Cellular ARPU (NIS) 57 56 58 59 55 53 51 51 49

57 51 Cellular Churn Rate (%) 8.5% 8.5% 7.9% 7.7% 7.2% 7.5% 7.5% 7.3% 7.2%

31% 30% Infrastructure-Based Internet Subscribers (Thousands)







268 281 295 311 329

268 329 Fiber-Optic subscribers (Thousands)







76 87 101 120 139

76 139 Homes connected to fiber-optic infrastructure

(Thousands)







324 361 396 432 465

324 465 TV Subscriber Base (Thousands) 122 141 160 176 188 200 215 224 232

188 232 Number of Employees (FTE)** 2,782 2,897 2,895 2,923 2,834 1,867 2,745 2,731 2,655

2,834 2,655

Comments:

* Figures from 2019 include impact of adoption of IFRS 16 - Leases (see also report 20-F).

** From 2019, the number of employees (FTE) also includes the number of FTE of PHI on a proportional basis of Partner's share in the subsidiary (50%). Excluding employees on unpaid leave in 2020.

***See footnote 2 regarding use of non-GAAP measures.

Disclosure for notes holders as of December 31, 2020

Information regarding the notes series issued by the Company, in million NIS

Series Original

issuance

date Principal on

the date of

issuance As of 31.12.2020 Annual interest

rate Principal repayment

dates Interest

repayment dates Interest

linkage Trustee contact details Principal

book value Linked principal

book value Interest accumulated

in books Market

value From To





D 25.04.10 04.05.11* 400 146 109 109 ** 110 1.252% (MAKAM+1.2%) 30.12.17 30.12.21 30.03, 30.06, 30.09, 30.12 Variable

interest

MAKAM (4) Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd.

Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. F (2) (3) 20.07.17 12.12.17* 04.12.18* 01.12.19* 255 389 150 226.75 512 512 ** 524 2.16% 25.06.20 25.06.24 25.06, 25.12 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553. G (1) (2) 06.01.19 01.07.19* 28.11.19* 27.02.20* 31.05.20* 01.07.20* 02.07.20* 26.11.20* 225 38.5 86.5 15.1 84.8 12.2 300 62.2 824 824 17 939 4% 25.06.22 25.06.27 25.06 Not Linked Hermetic Trust (1975) Ltd. Merav Offer. 113 Hayarkon

St., Tel Aviv. Tel: 03-5544553.

(1) In April 2019, the Company issued in a private placement 2 series of untradeable option warrants that are exercisable for the Company's Series G debentures. The exercise period of the first series is between July 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 and of the second series is between July 1, 2020 and May 31, 2021. The Series G debentures that will be allotted upon the exercise of an option warrant will be identical in all their rights to the Company's Series G debentures immediately upon their allotment, and will be entitled to any payment of interest or other benefit, the effective date of which is due after the allotment date. The debentures that will be allotted as a result of the exercise of option warrants will be registered on the TASE. The total amount received by the Company on the allotment date of the option warrants is NIS 37 million. For additional details see the Company's press release dated April 17, 2019. Following exercise of option warrants from the first series, the Company issued Series G Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 225 million. Following exercise of option warrants from the second series in July 2020 and November 2020, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 12.2 million and NIS 62.2 million, respectively. As of today, the total future considerations expected to the Company in respect of the allotment of the option warrants from the second series (after the exercises of option warrants as described above) and in respect of their full exercise (and assuming that there will be no change to the exercise price) is approximately NIS 23 million.

In July 2020, the Company issued in a private placement additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 300 million, under the same conditions of the original series.

(2) Regarding Series F and G Notes, the Company is required to comply with a financial covenant that the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA shall not exceed 5. Compliance will be examined and reported on a quarterly basis. For the purpose of the covenant, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated as the sum total for the last 12 month period, excluding adjustable one-time items. As of December 31, 2020, the ratio of Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA was 0.8. Additional stipulations regarding Series F and G Notes mainly include: shareholders' equity shall not decrease below NIS 400 million and NIS 600 million, respectively; the Company shall not create floating liens subject to certain terms; the Company has the right for early redemption under certain conditions; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.5% in the case of a two-notch downgrade in the Notes rating and an additional annual interest of 0.25% for each further single-notch downgrade, up to a maximum additional interest of 1%; the Company shall pay additional annual interest of 0.25% during a period in which there is a breach of the financial covenant. In any case, the total maximum additional interest for Series F and G, shall not exceed 1.25% or 1%, respectively. For more information see the Company's Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2020.

In the reporting period, the Company was in compliance with all financial covenants and obligations and no cause for early repayment occurred.

(3) In July 2020, the Company executed a partial early redemption of Series F Notes in a total principal amount of NIS 305 million. The total amount paid was NIS 313 million.

(4) 'MAKAM' is a variable interest based on the yield of 12 month government bonds issued by the government of Israel. The interest rate is updated on a quarterly basis.

* On these dates additional Notes of the series were issued. The information in the table refers to the full series.

** Representing an amount of less than NIS 1 million.

Disclosure for Notes holders as of December 31, 2020 (cont.)

Notes Rating Details*

Series Rating

Company Rating as of

31.12.2020 and

25.03.2021 (1) Rating assigned

upon issuance of

the Series Recent date of rating

as of 31.12.2020 and

25.03.2021 Additional ratings between the original issuance date and the recent date of rating (2) Date Rating D S&P Maalot ilA+ ilAA- 11/2020 07/2010, 09/2010, 10/2010, 09/2012, 12/2012, 06/2013, 07/2014, 07/2015, 07/2016, 07/2017, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020 ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilAA-, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ F S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 11/2020 07/2017, 09/2017, 12/2017, 01/2018, 08/2018, 11/2018, 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+ G (3) S&P Maalot ilA+ ilA+ 11/2020 12/2018, 01/2019, 04/2019, 08/2019, 02/2020, 05/2020, 06/2020, 07/2020, 08/2020, 11/2020 ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+, ilA+

(1) In August 2020, S&P Maalot reaffirmed the Company's ilA+ credit rating and updated the Company's rating outlook from "negative" to "stable".

(2) For details regarding the rating of the notes see the S&P Maalot reports dated August 10, 2020.

(3) In January 2019, the Company issued Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 225 million. In July 2019, November 2019, February 2020, May 2020, July 2020 and November 2020 the Company issued additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 38.5 million, NIS 86.5 million, NIS 15.1 million, NIS 84.8 million, NIS 12.2 million and NIS 62.2 million, respectively. In addition, in July 2020, the Company issued in a private placement additional Series G Notes in a principal amount of NIS 300 million.

* A securities rating is not a recommendation to buy, sell or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to suspension, revision or withdrawal at any time, and each rating should be evaluated independently of any other rating

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2020

a. Notes issued to the public by the Company and held by the public, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 237,130 - - - 43,984 Second year - 210,334 - - - 39,880 Third year - 210,334 - - - 33,820 Fourth year - 210,334 - - - 27,832 Fifth year and on - 577,027 - - - 56,054 Total - 1,445,159 - - - 201,570

b. Private notes and other non-bank credit, excluding such notes held by the Company's parent company, by a controlling shareholder, by companies controlled by them, or by companies controlled by the Company, based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

c. Credit from banks in Israel based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked to CPI ILS not linked to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 52,132 - - - 2,915 Second year - 52,132 - - - 1,643 Third year - 22,720 - - - 639 Fourth year - 11,400 - - - 107 Fifth year and on - - - - - - Total - 138,384 - - - 5,304

Summary of Financial Undertakings (according to repayment dates) as of December 31, 2020 (cont.)

d. Credit from banks abroad based on the Company's "Solo" financial data – None.

e. Total of sections a - d above, total credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS).



Principal payments Gross interest

payments (without

deduction of tax)

ILS linked

to CPI ILS not linked

to CPI Euro Dollar Other First year - 289,262 - - - 46,899 Second year - 262,466 - - - 41,523 Third year - 233,054 - - - 34,459 Fourth year - 221,734 - - - 27,939 Fifth year and on - 577,027 - - - 56,054 Total - 1,583,543 - - - 206,874

f. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure based on the Company's "Solo" financial data (in thousand NIS) – 50,000 (Guarantees on behalf of a joint arrangement, without expiration date).

g. Off-balance sheet Credit exposure of all the Company's consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding the Company's data presented in section f above - None.

h. Total balances of the credit from banks, non-bank credit and notes of all the consolidated companies, excluding companies that are reporting corporations and excluding Company's data presented in sections a - d above - None.

i. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by the parent company or a controlling shareholder and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder - None.

j. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company, and balances of notes offered by the Company held by companies held by the parent company or the controlling shareholder, which are not controlled by the Company – None.

k. Total balances of credit granted to the Company by consolidated companies and balances of notes offered by the Company held by the consolidated companies - None.

In addition to the total credit above, Company's financial debt includes financial liability at fair value in respect of option warrants issued in May 2019. At December 31, 2020, this financial liability totaled to an amount of NIS 4 million.

SOURCE Partner Communications Company Ltd.

Related Links

http://www.partner.co.il

