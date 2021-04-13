Partner Communications Updates Regarding Rejection Of The Bids Received For A Transaction In The Fiber Optics Field
Apr 13, 2021, 07:35 ET
ROSH HA'AYIN, Israel, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: PTNR) (TASE: PTNR), a leading Israeli communications operator, announces that, following the Company's report dated February 21, 2021, the Company decided to reject the bids received from various investors to acquire 20% of the rights to use the Company's existing and future fiber optic network for services to private households.
About Partner Communications
Partner Communications Company Ltd. ("Partner") is a leading Israeli provider of telecommunications services (cellular, fixed-line telephony, internet and television services). Partner's ADSs are quoted on the NASDAQ Global Select Market™ and its shares are traded on the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (NASDAQ and TASE: PTNR).
