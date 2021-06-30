Partner Platform announces embedded commercial lines rating solution powered by Semsee

"Both of our companies have their roots in improving the efficiency of independent agents through the smart use of technology. In addition to a shared approach to innovation, both companies work hard to understand what is important to the independent agent then deliver easy to use solutions that can be quickly adopted by the agency to enhance productivity and growth goals," said Alex Deak, CEO of SIS.

"We've come a long way and are excited to deliver capabilities to prospect, quote, manage, and service commercial policies without logging into a different system," said Bryce Lee, Director of Product Management for SIS. "With the addition of our best-in-class client portal and agency-mobile app, Partner clients can also empower their insureds to self-service their accounts for everything from payments to certificates, and more."

"It's very exciting to integrate our quoting platform into SIS' Partner Platform, enabling single sign-on and the ability for agents to seamlessly generate quotes from within their agency management systems," said Philip Charles-Pierre, Semsee CEO. "We work with many agents looking to grow their commercial lines—from producers building a commercial book from scratch to experienced agents focused on cross-selling to existing customers—and are constantly looking for ways to make them more productive and effective."

With this integration Semsee joins a growing list of "Partner Allies" that provide products and services which work together with the Partner Platform agency management system and CRM to enhance the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

About SIS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform -- the agency management system that sets independent agents free from the status quo of over-paying and under-utilizing their agency software. "Partner" is more than a name – it's who we are. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

