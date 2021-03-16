COLUMBUS, Ohio, March 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner Platform announces seamless integration with Rocket Referrals – expanding marketing automation capabilities to send timely communications, cross-sell policies, and measure client satisfaction while building long-term relationships with their insureds.

"It is core to our mission to build alliances with like-minded technologies that will improve our clients' competitive advantages for retaining and attracting clients," said Bryce Lee, Director of Product Management for SIS. "We carefully choose our Partner Allies with a goal of enhancing how clients do business and increasing the value they receive from both parties."

"We believe agents should be able to pick and choose the tools they need to run their agency; that's why integrating and partnering with other systems is so important to us," said Torey Maerz, Co-founder and CEO of Rocket Referrals. "Partner Platform users will now have one less thing to worry about when it comes to their data and connecting to Rocket Referrals—no uploads or syncs. We're excited to bring this seamless experience to more agents to help them compete and grow their business."

Rocket Referrals helps expand the marketing functions that are already available in Partner Platform by enhancing the automation of Google reviews, Net Promoter Score, and hand-written cards.

Partner Allies provide products and services which work with Partner Platform agency management system enhancing the independent agency's capacity to retain, grow, and service clients. These relationships are more than integrations – they are commitments from like-minded vendors collaborating to serve mutual clients and leveraging diverse strengths to improve the experience of our agencies.

About SIS

Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Strategic Insurance Software (SIS) is the team behind Partner Platform, an innovative web-based insurance agency management system helping independent agents break free from the status quo. Partner Platform is easy to use, streamlines workflows and enables agencies to run their business more affordably and effectively. Built on a foundation of strong technology and exceptional service, we're moving forward with a constant eye on innovation that will make independent agents' lives easier. For more information, please visit https://sispartnerplatform.com.

About Rocket Referrals

Rocket Referrals is a leading insurance communications platform based in Des Moines, Iowa. Since 2013, Rocket Referrals has been providing insurance agents across the U.S. with innovative tools to gather and analyze NPS feedback, manage online reputation, collect reviews and testimonials, grow referrals, automate cross-selling and manage communications spanning email, text messaging and direct mail.

