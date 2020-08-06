Partner4Work, Local Partners Join Forces With IBM to Provide Training & Employment Resources to Job Seekers, Small Businesses, and Non-Profits

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partner4Work (P4W) and partner organizations including global law firm Jones Day, joined IBM to make Pittsburgh the first city in the U.S. to launch IBM's "Service Corps Reignite," a career readiness platform to support businesses, job seekers, and non-profit organizations emerging from the economic disruption of COVID-19.

IBM's effort includes accredited learning content from IBM with personalized, 1:1 career development coaching from IBM Service Corps volunteers, and other experts at no cost to the user. The program combines these resources with free workshops, referrals, and resume-building experiences arranged by not-for-profits and businesses.

Collaboration with partner organizations will play a key role in addressing local needs. For example, entrepreneurs looking to create detailed plans to relaunch their business can work with Jones Day to learn about legal considerations, work with mentors to refine market research, engage with experts regarding economic development grants and financial management, or learn about the latest digital marketing techniques.

Meanwhile, job seekers and workers can access job referral networks; gain practical experience with hands-on projects; learn about workplace trends; hone professional and soft skills such as resume-writing, time management, communication and collaboration; and take in-person and online classes that are relevant to tech and non-tech jobs.

As part of IBM Service Corps Reignite, job seekers and entrepreneurs can access IBM's SkillsBuild (www.skillsbuild.org) learning and education platform. SkillsBuild provides job seekers with accredited digital learning content from IBM and partners. Users receive personalized coaching and practical learning experience, as well as foundational knowledge about digital technologies and professional skills to help them re-enter or advance in the workforce. These skills, needed for technical and non-technical careers in all industries, are often "New Collar" positions, such as Web developers or customer service specialists, which often don't require a traditional, four-year college degree. The program also provides legal education and clinics for small businesses and nonprofits, and the platform will be expanded locally to prepare job seekers for careers in health care, financial services, energy, and others.

About Partner4Work

Nationally recognized for innovation, Partner4Work is the workforce development organization that connects funding, expertise, and opportunities for employers, job seekers, agencies and policymakers to develop a thriving workforce in the Pittsburgh area. As stewards of more than $26 million in public and private workforce funds, Partner4Work oversees and funds workforce programs for adults, dislocated workers and youth; provides talent solutions to businesses; and delivers innovation to address the region's systemic workforce challenges. More information is available at www.partner4work.org.

