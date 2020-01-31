PartnerAmp Receives Brandon Hall Group Award in Best Advance in Learning Management and Technology for External Training

PartnerAmp is the "one stop shop" to channel partner success in the industry. Using this award-winning system, companies can get new training out to their partners fast. PartnerAmp has bridged the gap in product knowledge across the channel partner industry, ultimately forging a path of innovation and increasing partner program ROI for clients across the board.

"Winners of Excellence in Technology Awards are at the forefront of technology innovation. Our program evaluates not just the solution itself, but the benefit to the human capital management function, the business and the customer. That is the ultimate differentiator – whether the technology has a positive business impact. Technology Award winners pass that test with flying colors," described Rachel Cooke, COO of Brandon Hall Group and head of the excellence awards program.

Web Courseworks is honored to have received multiple Brandon Hall Awards in the recent years. CEO Jon Aleckson said, "I've been following Brandon Hall's company since I stood in line to shake Brandon's hand in 2002. Now some 18 years later I am thrilled that Web Courseworks is a recipient of a Brandon Hall Company technology award. This award provides us credibility in the channel partner training arena. Customers will be sure to give us a second look, and they should."

Receiving a coveted Brandon Hall Award validates the vision of Web Courseworks' development team and the rewarding end-value brought to clients. For more information on PartnerAmp and its vision, check out the website.

For more information on the awards, check out Brandon Hall's website.

About Web Courseworks

Web Courseworks is a learning technologies and consulting company. We help corporations, associations, medical societies, and non-profits leverage technology and drive highly successful education initiatives that push them to be the leading provider of education in their field. We continue to develop and benefit from our unique position as a full-service eLearning company. To learn more about Web Courseworks' solutions, please visit http://www.webcourseworks.com.

Edessa Polzin

Web Courseworks

E-mail: epolzin@webcourseworks.com

Phone: 608-828-4519

SOURCE Web Courseworks

Related Links

https://webcourseworks.com/

