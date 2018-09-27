Partnering for Digital Success the Focus of 2018 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference

STAMFORD, Conn., Oct. 4, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 300 industry leaders will gather in Austin, Tex., for the 2018 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference (SIC), the premier annual event for service and technology providers hosted by Information Services Group (ISG) (Nasdaq: III), a leading global technology research and advisory firm.

This year's ISG SIC, October 15-17 at the Renaissance Austin Hotel, will feature leading experts on digital transformation who will explore how technology and service providers should align with client businesses to drive digital experience and business success.

"Most enterprises understand the promise, challenges and potential pay-off inherent in digital technology and are excited about building the strategies and digital transformational plans to achieve that success," said Todd Lavieri, vice chairman and president, ISG Americas and Asia Pacific. "Not only do providers have to successfully scale, innovate and transform their offerings, but they must do so in the face of stiff competition from new technologies and niche capabilities, along with the diverse and evolving demands of their clients. This year's SIC will define both the current and future technology needs of enterprise clients, so attendees can carefully map out their strategy for success."

More than 30 ISG advisors will participate in the SIC, bringing the latest, real-world experience from engagements with leading enterprises worldwide. In addition, Esteban Herrera, partner and global leader, ISG Research, will present the results of the firm's 2018 voice of the customer survey, which assesses the perceptions and experiences of buy-side enterprises related to their service and technology provider relationships. The study results will help enterprise buyers, providers and advisors understand the state of provider performance in the marketplace.

"All providers should be asking themselves how the rapid rise of robotic process automation, artificial intelligence and digital labor will impact the technology and business outcomes buyers expect," Herrera said. "Our survey results, along with the combined experience of our advisors at the SIC, will provide up-to-the-minute guidance on what ISG's clients are experiencing and how new 'design sourcing' techniques can deliver superior business outcomes and client experiences."

The keynote address will be delivered on Monday, October 15, by Jean Kneisler, vice president, information technology, Jabil, who will detail the product solution company's digital transformation journey and how it is enabling Jabil's customers to leverage new technology and capabilities.

Ben Hammersley, futurist and editor-at-large of WIRED magazine, will also deliver a keynote presentation on October 17, exploring the effects of the internet and the digital network on the world's business, political and social ecospheres.

This year's other featured speakers include Chris Smith, senior director product management, CenturyLink; Robert Nishi, global director, sourcing advisor & analyst relations, Unisys Corporation; Craig Ward, director of solutions engineering, Sprint Business, and Patrick Corcoran, global head, marketing and communications, LUXOFT.

In addition to general session keynote presentations and panel discussions, the three-day event includes workshops, networking time, pre-scheduled one-on-one meetings with ISG advisors, and the ISG Women in Digital community, a platform to exchange ideas on diversity within the workplace, how to advance within an organization and address business concerns in an open forum.

The 2018 ISG Sourcing Industry Conference is sponsored by CenturyLink and Sprint. Media partners include CIO Review, Institute for Robotic Process Automation and Artificial Intelligence, Innovation Leadership Forum and Outsourcing Digest. More details about the event can be found at the ISG event website.

