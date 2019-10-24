Partners In Care ACO Generates Millions in Savings in the Medicare Shared Savings Program

PIC ACO providers and Continuum Health's population health management team – which also drives high performance for other ACO partners and New Jersey's fastest growing independent medical group, Consensus Health – improved quality of care and reduced avoidable utilization for the nearly 12,000 beneficiaries attributed to the ACO's population. Targeted efforts by PIC ACO providers and Continuum Health's population health team to improve practice workflows and proactively care for the sickest patients proved instrumental in the achievement. As a point of reference, only 38% of ACOs nationwide and only 25% of ACOs in New Jersey achieved earned savings for Performance Year 2018.

The PIC ACO, a subset of high performing providers within the Partners In Care network of physician practices, has been participating in the CMS MSSP program since 2014 and has delivered savings to Medicare in all but one year. "We have a history of success in the MSSP program," explained Dr. Steven Goldberg, Chairman of the PIC Board, "Our member practices work tirelessly to practice medicine in a way that not only impacts their patient's health status for the better, but also strives to eliminate waste from the system, maximizing the value they receive."

"We are committed to being a leader in the national effort to improve quality of care and reduce healthcare costs. Our providers and care team members know that our accomplishments in 2018 created a win-win for patients, providers and American taxpayers," stated John Brault, CEO of PIC ACO and SVP of Payer Strategy for Continuum Health. "Through the work performed by the member practices within PIC, Continuum's team, and our partnership with Consensus Health, I have high expectations that we will continue to build upon this success and provide increased value to our payer partners and our patients."

"We are encouraged to see that the strategies we set into motion over the years have led to consistent positive Program results. The magnitude of these achievements will continue to strengthen our collaboration with both the provider and payer community and most importantly lead to positive patient outcomes," said David DiGirolamo, Executive Director of PIC ACO.

Partners in Care, powered by Continuum Health, has also seen recent successes in the population health work that they have performed for their commercial payer partners. PIC was Horizon BCBSNJ's highest performing ACO in New Jersey on a PMPM basis this past year, generating more than $17 PMPM savings. PIC also generated in excess of $15 PMPM savings in the pediatric population they manage for Aetna, as well as increased the Medicare STARS score in the first year of the Medicare Advantage program with United Healthcare from 3.15 to 3.94. The Continuum Health Population Health team also powered millions in savings for ACOs they support in other states.

"Continuum Health has made a concerted effort to double down on our population health efforts and the results speak for themselves. In addition to PIC ACO's success, we have helped other physician partners deliver improved care and earn millions in shared savings," said Peter Bailey, CEO, Continuum Health. "Our combined efforts have resulted in well over $40 million in savings."

About Partners In Care (PIC)

Partners In Care is a clinically integrated network, which includes providers from Consensus Health, New Jersey's fastest growing, independent multi-specialty medical group. Formed in 1995 and now a Continuum Health affiliate, PIC now includes more than 500 primary care and specialty providers in 14 counties across the state who consistently deliver higher quality care at a lower overall cost for thousands of patients. For more information, visit www.piccorp.com and www.consensushealth.com.

