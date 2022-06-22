Partners Paige Wireless and SAS Work to Predict and Prevent the Effects of Flooding Using IoT Analytics

The companies will use their joint technologies to target and solve agriculture, economic development, and smart government challenges

LINCOLN, Neb., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Paige Wireless and analytics leader SAS have become partners to solve community-centered challenges like those that affect agriculture, economic development, and smart governments. Using Paige Wireless' carrier-grade LoRaWAN network, IoT-enabled sensor technology, and SAS' artificial intelligence (AI) solutions, flood control is the first tough challenge the partners will tackle.

Paige Wireless and SAS will use their joint technologies to target and solve agriculture, economic development, and smart government challenges.

Frequent flooding events can wreak havoc on communities, closing roads, destroying infrastructure, interrupting essential services, and posing a safety risk to all that live, work, and play in affected areas. Flooding concerns continue to grow. Experts predict that by 2030, the number of people affected by flooding will more than double.

"Flooding is a critical concern for government, business, and society globally," says Jason Mann, SAS Vice President of IoT. "Customers will benefit from new and compelling insights that enhance early alerting systems and enable preventative action and real-time responsiveness. With an AI-powered predictive analytics solution built on SAS® Analytics for IoT integrated with the Paige Wireless carrier-grade LoRaWAN network and advanced sensor technology, SAS and Paige Wireless are mitigating this escalating threat to life, property, and commerce."

"Paige Wireless joined forces with analytics leader SAS to solve deeply important problems facing communities," said Julie Bushell, President of Paige Wireless. "We are already seeing results from helping municipalities avoid the devastation of flash flooding, and we're confident that we will improve lives."

The partners work with local governments to mitigate flooding risks before they happen. Learn more about the work by downloading the eBook, Making the Unpredictable Predictable. The eBook shares insights and key learnings from working with municipalities. It underscores the importance of working with the right partners and leveraging the right technology tools, to prevent flood damage and predict flood patterns.

SAS is the leader in analytics. Through innovative software and services, SAS empowers and inspires customers around the world to transform data into intelligence. SAS gives you THE POWER TO KNOW®.

About Paige Wireless

Paige Wireless is the largest contiguous carrier-grade LoRaWAN network in North America with a focus on bringing connectivity and IoT solutions to critical infrastructures. The company helps businesses and communities leverage technology for remote monitoring and data collection, automating tasks, security and asset management, resource control, observation, installations, and much more.

By delivering fully integrated solutions, Paige Wireless allows rapid adoption of the latest technological advances and the realization of its benefits. The company consistently exceeds SLAs by delivering 99.9% network uptime since launching in 2019. Dedicated to providing meaningful solutions, Paige Wireless deploys, owns and operates its network hardware and cloud-based network server, allowing for rapid adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT) through the acceleration of carrier-grade services and advanced sensor technology.

