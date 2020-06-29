Partnership Announcement - Virtual Auditor and ecfirst

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. and IRVINE, Calif., June 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Auditor and ecfirst today announce a new partnership. This partnership is set to support multi-vertical organizations navigate increased compliance and cybersecurity demands.

Cybersecurity has reached a fever pitch and will not be trending down… With organizations adjusting "on the fly" to remote operations, a majority of information security teams don't have the luxury of ensuring adequate resources are in place to secure this segment. According to a recent survey conducted by the International Informational System Security Certification Consortium "(ISC)2", 47% of cybersecurity workers report being taken off their typical security duties to assist with other IT-related tasks. Furthermore, 23% report an increase in cybersecurity incidents at their organization, with some tracking double compared to normal rates.

"As part of an ongoing effort to provide short and long-term, impactful solutions, Virtual Auditor's partnership with ecfirst will support those seeking to navigate uncertainty and remain resilient in their compliance and cybersecurity practices," said Virtual Auditor Founder Tom Barker.

"The Wall Street Journal recently reported that cyber criminals have adapted their ransomware tactics during the COVID-19 pandemic, setting their malware to launch more quickly once inside the network". The combination of phishing and ransomware attacks, together with an increased deployment of IoT devices have provided additional attack surfaces to hackers," stated ecfirst Chief Executive Ali Pabrai. "As an Authorized External HITRUST® Assessor, ecfirst is looking forward to our collaboration with Virtual Auditor to transform client cyber defense capabilities."

Since 2006, Virtual Auditor (VA) has been providing a fully-managed, information security auditing/assessment solution that will enhance and/or establish an organizations formal Information Security Program. Your VA comes packed with cutting-edge auditing and testing tools set to identify network vulnerabilities, risks and gaps. This resulting in consistent daily reports containing useful and actionable data. With your VA up and running, set expectations higher than a "snapshot in time" effort that may not be applicable 24 hours post receipt. In fact, your VA is keeping watch 24x7x365! More information at www.virtualauditor.com.

Established in 1999, ecfirst delivers end-to-end tailored compliance and cybersecurity services across the U.S. and worldwide. Client services are focused in the areas of HITRUST®, NIST, HIPAA, GDPR, CCPA, CMMC, and more. The industries served by ecfirst include healthcare, government, IT, financial services, legal, and education. From Managed Compliance Services Program (MCSP) to On-Demand Consulting (ODC), ecfirst delivers its services with complete devotion to its clients. Thought leadership and knowledge transfer are at the core of ecfirst certification credentials, including the Certified HIPAA Professional, Certified Security Compliance SpecialistTM and the Certified Cyber Security ArchitectSM programs. More information at www.ecfirst.com.

Complimentary! Get cybersecurity certified. All credentialed classes are now virtual. Contact John or Debbie for a complimentary seat in any ecfirst certification training class in 2020. Compliments of Virtual Auditor . Must Register by June 30, 2020.

