Partnership Between Coviant Software and Maytech Broadens the Scope of Both Offerings

SAN ANTONIO, May 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coviant Software, a leading provider of Managed File Transfer software that provides an easy way to manage, automate, integrate, and audit file transfers has partnered with Maytech, a secure cloud file transfer specialist. The partnership will enable both companies to offer customers a broader set of Managed File Transfer features.

"The two solutions complement each other incredibly well," says Gregory Hoffer, CEO of Coviant Software. "Coviant is focused on automating secure file transfer processes, including SFTP and PGP, with full auditing, monitoring, and alerting. Maytech is focused on delivering Quatrix, a powerful and easy-to-use secure cloud hosted sftp solution used for automated machine to machine workflows and interactive, people-to-people file sharing. Both companies maintain the highest levels of security and compliance. These solutions fit together like peanut butter and chocolate."

Coviant Diplomat MFT provides the best value MFT solution for automated file transfer from anywhere, to anywhere. The solution can be hosted on-premises, in a private cloud, or in a hybrid approach. With deep experience in file transfer automation, Coviant has taken the complexity out of file transfer-based business processes, resulting in lower operational costs and higher levels of productivity for its customers.

"The partnership is great for us," says John Lynch, CEO of Maytech, "because we now have a trusted partner to help our customers who have file transfer processes they need to automate, but do not want to take on the complexity, administration, or associated costs of writing and maintaining their own scripted solutions."

About Coviant Software

Coviant Software has been delivering secure file transfer automation solutions since 2004, used by hundreds of businesses to meet the business and technology needs of an increasingly interconnected global marketplace. Coviant is the winner of multiple industry awards for the effectiveness and value of its Diplomat MFT product. For more information, visit https://www.coviantsoftware.com

About Maytech

Maytech provides professional, secure, and easy-to-use file sharing for organizations around the globe. Customers span over 60 industries and 35 countries, benefitting from centrally managed, compliant solutions with superior, 24/7 customer support. Their cloud hosted solutions maintain the highest levels of security and compliance to meet the stringent requirements of relevant accreditations. For more information, visit https://www.maytech.net

Coviant Software LLC

Greg Hoffer

781-210-3310

[email protected]

SOURCE Coviant Software