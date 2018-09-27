Partnership Between On The Border Mexican Grill and Cantina® and No Kid Hungry Yields Impressive Results

"When we're facing staggering statistics like 1 in 6 children in America struggling with hunger, it's true that 'hunger can't wait.' We knew we had to take action," said Diane Sanford , Chief People Officer for On The Borde r. "Our restaurant teams and guests came out in force to help rally support for this issue and help their neighbors in need. We are incredibly proud of the results and look forward to continuing these efforts.'"

From September 1st through 30th, restaurant guests who donated $2 to No Kid Hungry in the restaurant received a $5 coupon for a future visit. Every $2 donation can help provide up to 20 meals for children in need.

On The Border's leadership team also participated in a weekend backpack program to provide meals for students who don't have easy access to nutritious foods. Team members donated products and helped fill over 100 backpacks with enough meals to last an entire weekend—aimed at closing the food gap for kids on the free and reduced lunch programs at their schools. The backpack program was conducted in partnership with the Irving Schools Foundation, which provides support for the Irving ISD in Irving, TX. The leadership team also contributed to the campaign with a food drive where members competed in four teams to donate the most canned goods—the result was a donation of over 500 cans.

As part of No Kid Hungry's Hunger Can't Wait Tour during September, On The Border was one of a select few restaurants across the country to host a special event at their Addison, TX location. The event was free to the public and helped raise awareness about childhood hunger, while also providing family fun and honoring fundraising standouts from the On The Border team. To raise additional funds for No Kid Hungry, On the Border donated proceeds from the event's sales of its new kid-friendly beverage, the Mango Lime Aquas Frescas.

"We have great people here who care deeply about this cause," added Sanford. "Everyone, from our restaurant teams, to our restaurant support center to our guests, really embraced this initiative. We are incredibly grateful for all the support we have received and the impact it will have for those affected by childhood hunger."

About On The Border

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina is the world's largest Mexican casual dining brand. Known for its award-winning Margaritas, house-made salsa, and sizzling mesquite-grilled fajitas, On The Border is a fan-favorite destination for authentic, contemporary Mexican food and vibrant good times. With over 150 restaurants in 31 states, Puerto Rico and Asia, there's always a fiesta waiting at On The Border. Follow and 'like' On The Border on Facebook at www.facebook.com/OnTheBorderMexicanGrillandCantina , become a fan on Instagram @ontheborder and @OnTheBorder on Twitter. For more information, visit www.ontheborder.com .

No Kid Hungry

No child should go hungry in America. But one in six kids will face hunger this year. No Kid Hungry is ending childhood hunger through effective programs that provide kids with the food they need. This is a problem we know how to solve. No Kid Hungry is a campaign of Share Our Strength, an organization working to end hunger and poverty.

