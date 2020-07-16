Partnership Financial Credit Union Awards Over $37,000 in Scholarships

"PFCU is proud to introduce this year's scholarship winners," according to Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience. "We are delighted to support these students as they transform today's dreams into tomorrow's realities. We look forward to great things from this tremendous group of future leaders."

Students awarded The Shooting Star $3,000.00 scholarships: Megan Lowe, (Crystal Lake South High School) who will be attending Illinois State University in the fall and Maria Frech (Fenwick High School) who will be attending the University of Notre Dame.

All scholarship applicants were evaluated based on academic performance, financial need and leadership abilities, including community involvement. To be eligible, applicants or their parent/guardian must have been a Member of PFCU, the applicants must also be on track to graduate by June 2020. The Committee had an especially challenging task this year, with over 50 applicants.

For more information about PFCU's scholarship program, please contact Betty Fallos, Director of Member Experience at Partnership Financial Credit Union.

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines, Evanston and opening soon in Glenview. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions joined, whose origins date back to the 1950's. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personable relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri's long tenure of over 31 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

