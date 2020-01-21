Partnership Financial Credit Union Donates Coats to the Community

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) hosted a coat drive to collect clean, gently worn or new, winter coats between November 15, 2019 and January 15, 2020. Our members and area residents were invited to make a difference in their local communities by donating to the coat drive and helping PFCU reach their goal of collecting coats for those in need.

"The generosity of our members was overwhelming. We even had a member donate bags of toys as well as coats. There are too many Americans living in poverty and struggling to pay their bills and support their families, they are often unable to afford to purchase winter coats. A program like this gets coats to those in need. Everything we collected at our four offices will be distributed in our communities to help our neighbors stay safe and warm this winter," said Betty Fallos, Manager of Business Development at PFCU.

We want to thank those who donated, because of their generosity, we collected 64 coats from our four locations in Barrington, Evanston, Des Plaines and Morton Grove. The coats were donated to the following organizations:

District 69 Community School Initiative

Niles Township Clothing Closet

Des Plaines Self Help Clothing Pantry

Barrington Giving Day

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines and now open in Evanston. PFCU was established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions joined, whose origins date back to the 1950's. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personable relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri's long tenure of over 31 years, PFCU has many team members with 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

