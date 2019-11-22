Partnership Financial Credit Union Volunteers for CU Kind Day

MORTON GROVE, Ill., Nov. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Staff from Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) volunteered at Feed My Starving Children (FMSC.org), as part of credit union volunteer activities around the state for CU Kind Day, launched by the Illinois Credit Union League.

More than 60 Illinois credit unions participated in CU Kind Day Oct. 14, a day of service designed to put the credit union motto of "people helping people" into action. The staff at PFCU helped pack 162 boxes of food which created 34,992 meals to feed 96 kids in Uganda for one year!

"I am so proud of the PFCU team members that volunteered on CU Kind giving up their holiday for such a great cause," said Mary Ann Pusateri, CEO of Partnership Financial Credit Union.

"In our first volunteer group outing, we prepared meals for those in need and enjoyed a team building experience. As an organization, PFCU is committed to giving back our communities and encouraging our team members to do the same. We look forward too many more opportunities to help make a difference in the communities we serve!"

Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU) is a member-owned financial institution with offices in Morton Grove, Barrington, Des Plaines and opening soon in Evanston. Established in 2014 when four Chicago-area credit unions joined, whose origins date back to the 1950's. PFCU remains dedicated to maintaining close, personable relationships with members while delivering the best possible products and services. Along with CEO Mary Ann Pusateri' s long tenure of over 31 years, PFCU has many team members with over 20 plus years of service with the credit union. Learn more about PFCU at www.mypfcu.org.

SOURCE Partnership Financial Credit Union (PFCU)

