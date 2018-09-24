Partnership for Drug-Free Kids Launches Vaping Resource for Parents

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Partnership for Drug-Free Kids, the nation's leading nonprofit committed to helping families struggling with their son's or daughter's substance use, today is launching an essential resource guide for parents and caregivers, "Vaping: What You Need to Know And How to Talk With Your Kids."

Vaping is the act of inhaling and exhaling the aerosol, often referred to as vapor, produced by an e-cigarette or similar vaping device. Due to the rise in popularity of JUUL, a specific type of vape device, many teens and young adults use the term "JUULING" (pronounced Jeweling), when referring to the act of vaping.

According to the recently released National Youth Tobacco Survey, vaping increased 78 percent among high school students and 48 percent among middle school students between 2017 and 2018. This represents 1.5 million new initiates in just one year.

While vaping was intended to be a less harmful option for adult smokers, teens and young adults have embraced it. In fact, vaping is more popular among teens than regular cigarettes, despite it being illegal for anyone under the age of 18. (State age limits vary between ages 18-21) Curiosity; kid-friendly flavors like bubble gum, grape and tutti-frutti; and vaping tricks are part of the appeal, promoted by traditional advertising – as well as social media.

"For every story or article touting its benefits, there are an equal number raising concerns about the risks of vaping, especially for teens and young adults," said Pat Aussem, who works with Partnership's Parent Coaching Program and is a Master Addictions Counselor. "With the lack of long-term studies, we want parents to be adequately prepared to have important conversations with their child, just as they would with any other substance. This guide offers parents practical advice on what to say and do if they are concerned that their child may try or is already vaping."

The Vaping Guide will help parents understand vaping's appeal to young people. Readers will benefit from what signs to look for and comparisons among vaping flavors with no additives, flavors that contain nicotine and those that contain marijuana, whether in leaf or oil form. Parents will also learn what they can do to safeguard their teens against vaping, the concerns linked to the behavior and how to have an open dialogue with their son or daughter about its risks.

F.D.A. Cracks Down on Stores That Sell Vaping Devices, Market Products to Minors

In an effort to reduce the popularity of vaping among young people, officials from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are seeking to protect kids and teens by ensuring that vaping products (other than tobacco, mint and menthol flavors or non-flavored products) are sold in age-restricted, in person locations. The agency also plans to strengthen age-verification requirements for online sales.

Up until 2016, there was little, if any, regulation of the vaping industry. At that time, the FDA introduced the "Deeming Rule," which placed oversight of vaping products with the organization. In addition to the requirement to check ID, merchants are prohibited from giving away free samples, using vending machines (unless in establishments that don't allow minors) and claiming that products are safer alternatives to other tobacco products. As of 2018, nicotine-warning labels must be on vaping products and they must list all ingredients.

About the Partnership for Drug-Free Kids

Partnership for Drug-Free Kids is committed to helping families struggling with their son's or daughter's substance use. We empower families with information, support and guidance to get the help their loved one needs and deserves. On our website, drugfree.org , by phone at 855-DRUGFREE, through text messaging and Facebook Messenger, the Partnership's Parent Helpline provides families with support and guidance to help them address substance use among adolescents and young adults.

