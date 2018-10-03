Partnership for Los Angeles Schools' network demonstrates consistent growth in California's Smarter Balanced test results and continues to narrow the achievement gap

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's California Department of Education (CDE) report on the California Assessment of Student Performance and Progress (commonly known as Smarter Balanced) results show that for the 2017-18 school year, the number of students in the Partnership network meeting or exceeding math standards increased by two percentage points and the number meeting or exceeding English Language Arts (ELA) standards grew by three percentage points. The Partnership's results compare favorably to the state's one percentage point growth in math and one percentage point growth in ELA for 2017-18.

The CDE data also show that over the four years the test has been administered in California, the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools' network* achieved a 15-point increase in English Language Arts (ELA) -- which is more than double the state's growth of six points -- and a nine point increase in math, which also is nearly double the state's growth of five points.

The Partnership, one of the nation's largest in-district transformation organizations, manages a network of 18 high-need, TK-12 Los Angeles Unified School District (LA Unified) schools with 14,000 students in Boyle Heights, South Los Angeles and Watts.

"Our network has made steady and significant progress in the Common Core era," says Joan Sullivan, chief executive officer of the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools. "This is a testament to our incredible teachers and school leaders as well as to our students, families and partners, including LA Unified. That said, we are not satisfied. We know we have much more work to do to ensure all our schools are not only meeting -- but exceeding -- standards in each grade level so that they are all on track for gaining access to, and achieving success in, four-year colleges."

Specifically, Partnership schools achieved the following growth** results for the four-year period (2014-15 through 2017-18) since the inception of Smarter Balanced testing:

ELEMENTARY

All nine elementary schools grew in ELA and all but one grew in math.

20th Street Elementary, which joined the Partnership in 2016-17, grew by more than 20 points in ELA and in math, placing it in the top five percent in ELA growth and the top five percent in math growth of all LA Unified elementary schools from 2015-16 through 2017-18.

99th Street Elementary grew by more than 20 points in ELA, placing it in the top five percent of all LA Unified elementary schools in ELA growth over four years.

Ritter Elementary grew by more than 20 points in math, placing it in the top 10 percent of all LA Unified elementary schools in math growth over four years.

MIDDLE

All four middle schools grew in ELA and math.

Over the four-year period, the Partnership's Hollenbeck Middle School and Robert Louis Stevenson College and Career Prep Middle School were among the top 10% of all LA Unified middle schools in ELA growth; Hollenbeck Middle School was second in math growth among all LA Unified middle schools.

HIGH

All five high schools grew in ELA and math

For the four-year period, the Partnership's Jordan High School and Roosevelt High School were among the top 10% of all LA Unified high schools in ELA growth; Roosevelt was number two overall in District ELA growth.

and were among the top 10% of all LA Unified high schools in ELA growth; Roosevelt was number two overall in District ELA growth. Additionally, three Partnership high schools ( Mendez High School ; Math, Science, & Technology Magnet at Roosevelt; and Santee Educational Complex) have surpassed the LA Unified average of 51 percent of students meeting and exceeding ELA standards.

"Partnership schools have made significant progress in math and ELA over the last 10 years and especially in the four years that Common Core standards have been used in LA Unified schools," says LA Unified Board President Mónica García. "Improved academic outcomes at Partnership schools help the entire District's academic outcomes and we appreciate the hard work of Partnership staff, principals, teachers, families and community partners to help students achieve to their highest potential. We are especially grateful to the Partnership for its ongoing commitment to ensuring that students in our highest need schools develop the skills needed to succeed in college and life."

Launched in 2007, the Partnership for Los Angeles Schools is a nonprofit organization that serves 14,000 students across 18 campuses in Watts, Boyle Heights and South Los Angeles, California. The Partnership is one of the largest in-district public school transformation organizations in the U.S. and its model combines the rigor and innovation of instructional leadership programs with authentic community partnerships and family engagement to transform district public schools and lead transformational system-wide reforms. As an in-district partner, the Partnership works within the Los Angeles Unified School District context, which includes honoring all collective bargaining agreements for its teachers and school staff.

*Grape Street Elementary, 20th Street Elementary, and 107th Street Elementary schools joined the Partnership after the first year of available Smarter Balanced results in 2014-15. The growth data included above reference growth from baseline year to the 2017-18 school year.

**Growth rankings do not include schools that span multiple levels (e.g. K-12 schools), continuation, community day, special education, or opportunity schools, due to differences in student population and self-selection into special programs. In total, these schools make up 13% of LA Unified schools and 11% of students tested in LA Unified.

