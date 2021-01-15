Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media Invites Industry to Contribute Addressability Code For Collaborative Development

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Partnership for Responsible Addressable Media today extended an invitation to the advertising and media industry to contribute addressability code for collaborative development. All proposed contributions must be operational, support the advancement of new addressability and accountability standards, and fuel commercial innovation. They must also align with several principles based on those announced at launch, including consumer privacy, equal access, and interoperability. Any contributed code must be assigned to the Partnership or its designated representatives.

The Partnership also announced several upcoming milestones in its work, including the release a compendium of business use cases developed by the Business Practices working group later this month and upcoming announcements later in the first half of 2021 around standards and guidance from the Technical Standards working group (led by IAB Tech Lab) and the Privacy, Policy, and Legal Considerations working group.

"After months of work by hundreds of companies across Partnership working groups to develop business use cases, evaluate legal and policy implications, and set the technology framework, the Partnership is ready to start accepting concrete and actionable contributions from companies," said Bill Tucker, executive director of the Partnership. "Put simply, we understand the issues that need to be addressed for consumer-friendly addressability and now we can start evaluating which keys might be able to unlock those issues."

Submissions should be able to be used industry-wide and based on the principles released by the Partnership at its launch, all submissions must:

Integrate consumer privacy as a foundational pillar by providing consumers with meaningful transparency and control, giving the marketplace the tools to understand consumer privacy preferences and the ability to abide by those preferences. Provide consumer access to diverse and competitive content offerings, supported by their choices to engage with digital advertising in exchange for content and services. Address and enable specific business use cases identified by the Partnership, such as ad targeting, ad delivery, frequency capping, campaign management, analytics, cross-channel deployment, optimization, and attribution. Enable standardization and interoperability for consumers and businesses across browsers, devices, and platforms, subject to applicable privacy laws and guidelines. Allow access for all stakeholders in the supply chain to the new solutions. Adopt industry and legal privacy standards, with strong independent accountability and enforcement for those that violate the standards.

Proposed contributions will be referred to the Partnership's Technical Standards and Privacy, Policy, and Legal Considerations working groups. Submissions will also be calibrated against the business use cases identified by the Business Practices working group.

The Partnership is a collaborative initiative of the advertising and media industry to advance and protect critical functionalities like customization and analytics for digital media and advertising, while safeguarding privacy and improving the consumer experience. Governing group members of the Partnership include the industry's leading trade associations (4A's, Association of National Advertisers/ANA, Interactive Advertising Bureau, IAB Tech Lab, Network Advertising Initiative, World Federation of Advertisers), advertisers (AT&T, Ford, General Motors, IBM, MasterCard, Procter & Gamble, Unilever), agencies (UM, Publicis Media), publishers (Meredith, NBCUniversal), and ad tech/martech (Adobe, LiveRamp, MediaMath, The Trade Desk).

