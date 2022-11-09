Partnership to End Addiction and Paramount launch new documentary - "Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America" - now streaming on Pluto TV

Families on the frontline of America's greatest public health crisis unexpectedly turning toward hope

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- National nonprofit Partnership to End Addiction announces the launch of its new documentary, "Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America," streaming exclusively on Pluto TV, the leading free streaming service. Produced and developed by Paramount's in-house branded content studio, this documentary tells the unheard stories of the addiction crisis in America through the lens of families whose lives have been forever changed by addiction.

"Untreated & Unheard: The Addiction Crisis in America," currently available on-demand on Pluto TV, will have its linear premiere on the Pluto TV Documentaries channel on Wednesday, November 9 at 8pm ET.

"Overdose deaths are at an all-time high. This documentary transports viewers beyond the 'doom and gloom' statistics into the living rooms of individuals and families touched by this disease – families who didn't know where to turn when their loved one was struggling with substance misuse," said Creighton Drury, CEO of Partnership to End Addiction. "Thankfully, this documentary makes it clear that families should never have to navigate addiction alone, in isolation. Partnership to End Addiction exists to fill this gap – to provide answers, direct support and hope for families impacted by this dreadful disease."

The film follows individuals and families impacted by substance use disorder, like Tonia Ahern, a mother from New Jersey, who has worked tirelessly for over a decade to educate, support and empower families, while also advocating for better and more integrated systems of addiction care. As many as 20 million Americans have a substance use disorder and yet only one in 10 are able to access care.

"Addiction is a disease that people rarely talk about openly and honestly. Our culture has made those struggling with substance use disorder and their families feel ashamed and left in the dark," said Ahern, who volunteers as a parent coach at Partnership to End Addiction. "Despite my best efforts, Rory faced barrier after barrier and ultimately lost his life to a substance use disorder when the systems of care failed him repeatedly. I'm honored to be part of this documentary because I believe it will help change the negative narrative and reduce stigma."

The film also features prominent addiction experts, including Nora Volkow, M.D., Director of the National Institute on Drug Abuse and Fred Muench, Ph.D., President of Partnership to End Addiction. Portions of the film are also available on CBSNews.com. The documentary was made possible through the active participation and leadership of Horizon Media. Bill Koenigsberg, CEO and founder of Horizon Media, serves on the board at Partnership to End Addiction and enabled the production of this compelling documentary.

"So many people, in some way, are affected by drug addiction. Whether individually, a relative, a friend, or a colleague, no one is immune – but everyone can take the necessary action to ensure we begin to address the issues without stigma," said Koenigsberg. "The unfortunate shame associated with drug addiction gave rise to the 'untreated and unheard' title of the documentary. We have a collective responsibility to make sure this story – the often muted stories of those living through addiction and how they are helping their loved ones – is no longer unheard and begins to inspire many more to hope and triumph."

For families with a loved one struggling with a substance use disorder, you can find free tools, help and hope at drugfree.org/get-support/.

About Partnership to End Addiction

Partnership to End Addiction is a national nonprofit uniquely positioned to reach, engage and help families impacted by addiction. With decades of experience in research, direct service, communications and partnership-building, we provide families with personalized support and resources — while mobilizing policymakers, researchers and health care professionals to better address addiction systemically on a national scale. For more information, visit drugfree.org.

About Paramount

Paramount Global is a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by iconic studios, networks and streaming services, Paramount's portfolio of consumer brands includes CBS, Showtime Networks, Paramount Pictures, Nickelodeon, MTV, Comedy Central, BET, Paramount+, Pluto TV and Simon & Schuster, among others. Paramount delivers the largest share of the U.S. television audience and boasts one of the industry's most important and extensive libraries of TV and film titles. In addition to offering innovative streaming services and digital video products, the company provides powerful capabilities in production, distribution, and advertising solutions.

About Pluto TV

Pluto TV, a Paramount Company, is the leading free streaming television service delivering hundreds of live linear channels and thousands of titles on-demand to a global audience of 72 million monthly active users. The Emmy® award-winning service curates a diverse lineup of channels, in partnership with over 400 international media companies, offering a wide array of genres, languages and categories featuring movies, television series, sports, news, lifestyle, kids and much more. Pluto TV can be easily accessed and streamed across mobile, web and connected TV devices. Headquartered in Los Angeles, Pluto TV's growing international footprint extends across three continents and over 30 countries and territories.

About Horizon

Horizon Media, Inc, the largest U.S. media agency according to AdAge Data Center 2022, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400 people and has media investments of more than $9 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to DEI and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

