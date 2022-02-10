PARTNERSTACK JOINS THE HUBSPOT APP MARKETPLACE

TORONTO, Feb. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Today, PartnerStack announced that it is now listed in the HubSpot App Marketplace . App Partners are independent software vendors who have built an integration with HubSpot and been accepted to the App Marketplace.

PartnerStack offers a seamless integration with Hubspot using a simple drag and drop editor that allows for data sharing and mapping. Partnerstack and HubSpot connect in minutes, allowing for quick configuration to ensure partnership data flows between the tools, all while keeping data clean and organized. HubSpot's App Partner Program is an ecosystem of valuable third-party integrations. App Partners comply with a set of requirements .

"I am thrilled about our integration with HubSpot — they're a best in class SaaS company that grew through their own world-class partner program. Just as they defined what the new world of marketing would become, we're defining the new world of partnerships and we look at HubSpot as a model for scaling through partnerships. This integration helps us bring that methodology to the masses." - Bryn Jones, Co-Founder and CEO of PartnerStack

"A key element of building a successful app ecosystem is to build it alongside fellow industry leaders. That's why we're so excited that PartnerStack, G2's #1 rated Partner Relationship Management and Ecosystem Management, has built an integration for the HubSpot platform. PartnerStack brings with it one of the largest and fastest-growing B2B partner networks, which will drive a tremendous amount of value to the HubSpot ecosystem." - Scott Brinker, VP of Platform Ecosystem at HubSpot

About PartnerStack:

PartnerStack is the only partner platform designed specifically for B2B SaaS channel teams that enables small and medium-sized businesses to build and scale affiliate, referral, and reseller partner programs quickly and sustainably. Founded in 2015 through Y Combinator, PartnerStack is backed by investors including 3L, Whitecap Venture Partners, Harbourvest, and RRE Ventures.

