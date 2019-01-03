Partsmaster Completes Acquisition of Cen-Tex

DALLAS, Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Partsmaster, a division of NCH Corporation, has completed the acquisition of Cen-Tex Fittings and Fasteners, a regional supplier of specialty production fasteners. This is the first acquisition since David Weiss took over as President in 2017. Weiss notes, "As part of our growth strategy, we will be looking at other strategic acquisitions in the future, to enhance our product offerings and industry segments."

Cen-Tex was established in Waco, Texas and sells and distributes fasteners, nuts, bolts, washers, fittings, and other similar products for production in the manufacturing industry.

According to Weiss, "This acquisition enhances our rapidly growing fastener category in both the maintenance and production side of our business. We are focused on keeping our customers running, lowering total cost of operations, and providing expert service and reliability for our customers. This step also offers our employees career growth opportunities within the production process."

Partsmaster has agreed to acquire the business and complete customer base from Cen-Tex effective immediately.

About Partsmaster

Partsmaster is a premier Maintenance, Repair & Operations (MRO) solutions provider dedicated to keeping our customers running. Our industry-leading solutions increase customer productivity, improve user safety, increase asset longevity and promote environmental responsibility. Our 3-point customer promise is always at the forefront of everything we do; to always keep our customers running, lower their total cost of operations and provide expert service and reliability.

Partsmaster was established in 1968 as a division of NCH Corporation, a global leader in industrial and commercial maintenance products and services since 1919. NCH has over 8,000 employees, with branch offices and manufacturing plants located on five continents. NCH is relied upon by companies in over 50 countries to solve maintenance problems with the most innovative and effective products and services.

Partsmaster is your experienced and strategic MRO partner. Partsmaster™ keeps you running! For more information visit www.partsmaster.com.

SOURCE Partsmaster

