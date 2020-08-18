PARTY CITY: 96% of Parents Plan to Celebrate Halloween
NCA and Independent Polls Say Halloween is Happening
Aug 18, 2020, 09:30 ET
WASHINGTON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two independent polls found that consumers are more excited than ever to celebrate the Halloween season. According to a survey from Insight to Action, 70 percent of moms plan to celebrate the Halloween season with their children this year. Additionally, a recent Party City survey found that 96 percent of parents plan to celebrate Halloween this year. There will be regional differences across the country in terms of how people choose to celebrate the Halloween season throughout the month of October, but one thing is for sure – Halloween is happening.
Whether this year's festivities mean more time at home or just more time celebrating the season throughout the month of October, AlwaysATreat.com/HalloweenCentral has you covered with inspiration for a creative and safe Halloween.
People across the country are looking for ways to add some normalcy and joy to what has been a very serious time. Consumers appreciate and value chocolate and candy during these uncertain times because of their uncanny ability to boost moods and lighten perspectives. Why not look to the month of October to bring a little fun to the fall?
About the National Confectioners Association (NCA)
The National Confectioners Association is the trade organization that advances, protects and promotes the unique role of chocolate, candy, gum and mints in a happy, balanced lifestyle and the companies that make these special treats. Through advocacy and regulatory guidance, communications, industry insights and retail and supply chain engagement, NCA helps foster an environment that enables candy makers to thrive. Confections are produced in all 50 states, creating jobs for approximately 54,000 workers in more than 1,300 manufacturing facilities across the country. Learn more at AlwaysATreat.com or follow NCA on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Contact: Carly Schildhaus
202-534-1440
[email protected]
SOURCE National Confectioners Association