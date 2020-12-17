Party City Proclaims, "Forget You, 2020!" Pivoting To 2021 Celebration Trend Predictions

ROCKAWAY, N.J., Dec. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Looking ahead to brighter days and continued reasons to celebrate, national party retailer Party City bids a final farewell to the year no one asked for with an exclusive new product line of Forget You (or FU) 2020 New Year's merchandise. The edgy send-off also paves the way for 2021 celebration trends, as reported by the company and its Joy Squad influencer network.

From glam wearables and balloons, to glitzy tableware, noise makers and decor kits, the FU2020 product line says what everyone has been thinking: 100% Done, 2020 Blows, 2020 Would Not Recommend and, of course, Forget You, 2020! The new products join a variety of festive, more traditional New Year's items also available for family-friendly celebrations.

Balloons always make it easy to make a statement and add an extra pop, clink and fizz to any celebration. Recently launched as a new service, Party City customers can now pre-order their balloon delivery for New Year's Eve and beyond (up to one month in advance) at all locations. Free scheduled and same-day delivery is available on orders $39+.

With the ringing in of a new year, Party City will continue to find ways to help customers reconnect with family and friends so they can celebrate safely whether together or apart. The brand remains committed to making everyday celebrations unforgettable by creating moments of joy.

A 2021 Celebration Survey by Party City focused on party and event planning behaviors from 2020 to measure the effects they will have on 2021 celebrations, with results showing a cautious optimism for traditional gatherings.

Half of those surveyed intend to hold an event in 2021 that was canceled in 2020, with birthday party do-overs reigning most popular. And, while there is great enthusiasm to make up these missed celebrations and plan new events, 30% of savvy planners will still wait until the last minute to plan 2021 events.

Parties overall will look a little different, with respondents noting that regardless of a safe and approved COVID-19 vaccine, they will continue to plan smaller events (68%), outdoor events (50%), and at-home parties (46%). Additionally, the alternative of hosting virtual parties (46%) and drive-by celebrations (43%) will continue in 2021.

Party City helps customers plan and host celebrations as safely as possible. All stores now offer a variety of essential items, including PPE, snacks/drinks, paper and cleaning products and more.

Curbside pick-up, same-day delivery and online shopping is all available at PartyCity.com.

