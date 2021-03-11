Party It Up with New Irresistible Varieties From Original Gummi FunMix®

NEW Tropical Fish Party™ features 18 eye popping tropical fish shapes each with twin exotic flavors including Kiwi Guava 'n Mango, Passion Fruit 'n Lemonade, Watermelon 'n Tropical Punch and many more, sure to take your taste buds to a tropical paradise party!

Swirl'z Party® and Tropical Fish Party™ join the existing line of Original Gummi FunMix® including Gummi Party®, Sour Party®, Soda Pop Party® and Seriously Sour®. The six irresistible varieties combine to offer consumers next-level combinations of 80 unique shapes, sizes and flavors to enjoy and have enjoyed great success with consumers across the U.S.

"From the beginning, our goal for Original Gummi FunMix® has been to bring compelling innovation and fun to both the category and consumers of all ages," shared Lena Antin, Brand Manager for The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. "We're thrilled that our efforts in product innovation, bold and engaging advertising and significant trade support have allowed us to do just that – offer our customers A Party in Every Bag."

In November 2020, the Original Gummi FunMix® advertising campaign, A Party in Every Bag, received four top honors at the virtual 52nd Annual Jersey Awards, which celebrates the best advertising and marketing efforts led by New Jersey based firms. In partnership with Revolution Digital, a digital-first, full-service creative agency headquartered in Morristown, NJ, the campaign was designed to raise awareness and increase purchase intent for the new Original Gummi FunMix® brand, particularly amongst millennials, and received the following awards:

Gold Award in Social Media: Brand Building

Gold Award Digital Media: Display

Gold Award Digital Media: Rich Media

Best in Social Media

"We're honored to receive not one, but four awards from The New Jersey Advertising Club for the Original Gummi FunMix® A Party in Every Bag ad campaign," shared Antin. "However, the greatest reward of all is being able to deliver fun, mouthwatering assortments to our candy-loving consumers."

Original Gummi FunMix® is available in various treat sizes including 4 oz. and 5oz. peg bags with a suggested retail of $1.49-$1.79 each.

For more information on Original Gummi FunMix®, please visit gummifunmix.com.

About The Promotion In Motion Companies

The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. ("PIM") is the world's largest maker of real fruit snacks and related treats and one of the world's largest makers of chocolate and non-chocolate confections, and other delicious snack foods. Currently ranked as #40 on Candy Industry Magazine's "Global Top 100" confectionery companies in the world, PIM has also been named as one of the fastest growing Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) companies in the U.S.A. by The Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Information Resources, Inc. (IRI) four times in the past seven years. PIM is also ranked by Crain's Business as one of the New York Metro Area's 100 largest privately owned companies, and by NJBIZ as one of the State's 50 largest privately held employers.

Millions of times each day, consumers across the world enjoy PIM's vast array of loved brands including: Welch's® Fruit Snacks, Welch's® Fruit 'n Yogurt™ Snacks, Welch's® Fruit Rolls, Welch's® Juicefuls® Juicy Fruit Snacks, Sun-Maid®Chocolate Raisins, Toggi® Fine European Chocolate Wafers, Tuxedos® Chocolate Almonds, Original Gummi FunMix®, Sour Jacks® Sour Candies, Nuclear Sqworms® Sour Gummi Worms and much more. PIM's subsidiaries and affiliates include Promotion In Motion Canada, Inc., PIM Brands Mexico, S de R, CV, Grupo de Alimentación Promotion In Motion Iberica, S.L., Promotion In Motion UK, Ltd., PIM Brands Hindustani Private Limited, PIM Global Holdings, LLC, Farmer's Choice Food Brands, PIM Brands, LLC and Pharma In Motion, LLC (makers of supplements, nutraceuticals and OTC pharmaceutical products and food ingredients).

For additional information, please visit www.promotioninmotion.com.

