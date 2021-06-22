Parus Files Second Patent Lawsuit Against Google for Infringement of its Proprietary Voice-Browsing and Device Control Technology

CHICAGO, June 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Parus Holdings, Inc., a pioneer in voice-enabled technologies, announced today that it has filed a second patent infringement lawsuit in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas against Google, LLC. The lawsuit alleges that Google infringes on Parus' patents for voice-browsing and device control technology. The lawsuit is based on U.S. Patent No. 6,721,705, U.S. Patent No. 7,881,941, and U.S Patent No. 7,386,455. Parus is seeking all available remedies, including damages against Google for all of its infringing sales. The lawsuit asserts that the infringement has been "willful," and requests that the defendant be ordered to pay treble damages and Parus'attorneys' fees, and be permanently enjoined from infringing the Parus Patents.

This is the second lawsuit Parus has filed against Google relating to its use of Parus' voice-user interface technologies for retrieving information. In July of 2019, Parus filed suits against Google, Amazon, Apple, Samsung and LG, asserting infringement on two of its patents. Those cases remain pending in the U.S. Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas.

This award winning Parus technology is the result of significant investment in research and development dedicated to serving our customers. "We believe that Google infringes upon Parus' patents," said Taj Reneau, Chairman and CEO of Parus. "We look forward to presenting our case in court and prevailing in this matter."

About Parus Holdings, Inc.

Parus Holdings, Inc. is a pioneer of voice-enabled unified communications and voice assistant solutions, including messaging, voice search, collaboration, video and real-time communications for mobile communities and over 50,000 business customers. Our patented solutions, our deep understanding of the needs and challenges of the customers we serve, and our passion for outstanding customer service have kept Parus at the forefront of the voice communications industry for more than twenty years. Parus brands include Webley, WebleyMD, ScreenSight, Parus Interactive and CommuniKate. Parus Holdings, Inc., founded in 1997, is a venture-backed, privately held company headquartered in the Chicago, Illinois.

