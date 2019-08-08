Parx Casino® Unveils $10M Expansion With Grand Opening of Brand New Parx Sportsbook on Thursday, August 8th

BENSALEM, Pa., Aug. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Parx Casino®, Pennsylvania's #1 casino, announces the grand opening of the brand new Parx Casino® Sportsbook on Thursday, August 8, 2019. Parx Casino® Sportsbook looks to set the industry standard with a dazzling 7,400 square foot space that features a sweeping 156 foot HD media wall that can show up to 36 games all at the same time. Additionally, the sleek, state of the art space will feature six live tellers, 18 kiosks, 196 seats, three VIP areas, plus a 38' x 14' bar with 38 seats and a dramatic four-tier light design hanging from above. At the bar, look for a full menu of beer, wine, spirits and cocktails. From the kitchen, look for elevated game day favorites, including chicken wings, the Philly cheesesteak, a selection of burgers, and even a vegan Impossible burger. Parx Casino® will cut the ribbon at 3:00pm, and then open to the public at 5:00pm just in time for the Philadelphia Eagles preseason game vs. the Tennessee Titans. The grand opening of this permanent Sportsbook follows the recent launch of the Parx Online Sports Betting App and the Parx Casino real money casino. Parx Casino® is located at 2999 Street Road, Bensalem, in the heart of Bucks County - and only a short drive from Philadelphia and New York.



"Parx Casino® is excited to cut the ribbon on the best sportsbook in the country," said Senior Vice President of Interactive Gaming & Sports, Matthew Cullen. "Parx aims to set the industry standard in this new and fast-growing arena. The timing couldn't be better as we head into football season. We felt our local Eagles fans deserved to have the ultimate game day destination to cheer on the Birds. Game day will soar to new heights as we present the absolute best gaming and entertainment experience of its kind. We have worked for nearly two years to expand our portfolio of offerings to give patrons the best of all types of legalized gaming. After the recent launch of online sports betting and our real money online casino, the grand opening of Parx Casino Sportsbook completes this mission."



Sports fans are invited to place their bets at the largest and most state-of-the-art new sportsbooks in America. When opened, customers can expect their favorite ways to bet on sports at Parx including: spread, moneyline, total, props, parlays and teasers. Sports that will be available will include, among others, Pro Football, Pro Basketball, Pro Baseball, Pro Hockey, College Football, College Basketball, Tennis, Golf, MMA, Boxing, Auto Racing and more. In honor of the grand opening, the first 1,000 people to come through the Sportsbook doors on August 8th will receive a $25 free bet when they fund their online sports betting account with at least $25. The promotion is available to both new signups and people with existing Parx Casino® online accounts. Look for details at the grand opening and on the Parx website.



The new Sportsbook will be open 24 hours a day, seven days a week with 10-16 hours of live teller assistance pending on sports schedules. The space can hold up to 422 people, and features a 156 foot HD media wall that can broadcast 36 games simultaneously. The space also features six live teller windows, a full service bar, and comfortable seating for up to 200 people to watch the games. There will be 18 self-service sports betting kiosks available in the new Sportsbook as well as throughout the casino floor, Parx Beer Garden and Parx Poker Room.



From the kitchen, Parx Casino's Sportsbook will fire up elevated game-day favorites. The opening menu includes Cheesesteak Dumplings $9, Chicken Tenders $10, Chicken Caesar Salad $1, Sports Book Chicken Wings $12, Boneless Chicken Wings $12, Angus Beef Hot Dog $7, Cheddar Pub Burger $10, Crispy Fried Chicken Burger $12, Philly Cheesesteak $12, Shaved Pork and Broccoli Rabe $12, Smoke House Burger $13 and The Impossible Burger $14.



The $10M addition of Sportsbook follows a $58.5M expansion over the last two years that included the Xcite Center, Parx Poker Room, Liberty Bell Gastropub, Oliveto and Parx Casino® Beer Garden.



For more information and updates about sports betting at Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com/sportsbetting.

ABOUT PARX CASINO®



Parx Casino® is owned and operated by Greenwood Racing, Inc. and is the #1 revenue generating casino property in Pennsylvania. Parx Casino® is conveniently located 20 minutes north of center city Philadelphia, I-95 exit 37 or PA Turnpike exit 351 (westbound), exit 352 (eastbound) on Street Road in Bensalem Bucks County. Parx features over 200,000 square feet of gaming; 3,270 slot machines and 124 live table games; 48 poker tables in custom built private room; live racing & simulcast action; Xcite Center, 1,500 seat live entertainment venue, Liberty Bell Gastropub, farm-to-fork inspired menu; Oliveto, New York City style pizza and Italian Classics; Parx Grill, an upscale signature restaurant; Foodies quick service dining; Chickie's & Pete's Crab House and SportsBar; Jax sports bar; Circle Bar; Bambu Noodle House; The Lucky Cheese ~ gourmet grilled cheese eatery; XLounge, luxury casino lounge and complimentary parking for over 5,000 cars. In 2019, Parx Casino® continues to grow and entertain the region with the launch of sports betting and online gaming. For more information on Parx Casino®, visit www.parxcasino.com.



