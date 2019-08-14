PAS Announces Brian Krebs as Keynote Speaker for PAS OptICS 2020 Conference

HOUSTON, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PAS Global, LLC, the leading solution provider of industrial control system (ICS) cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability in the energy, power, and process industries, announced today Brian Krebs, award-winning investigative cybercrime reporter, as the keynote speaker for the PAS OptICS™ 2020 Conference on April 13-16 in Houston, Texas. PAS OptICS is the leading Operational Technology (OT) cybersecurity and process safety conference, where leaders in critical infrastructure industries meet to explore today's most pressing challenges and solutions to address them.

Formerly with The Washington Post, keynote Brian Krebs is best known for breaking stories on high-profile data breaches hitting Target, Home Depot, and Michaels. He has been profiled by 60 Minutes, The New York Times, Poynter.org, and Business Week. Krebs' book, Spam Nation: The Inside Story of Organized Cybercrime - From Global Epidemic to Your Front Door, is a New York Times bestseller. He also runs the must-read, award-winning website KrebsOnSecurity.com. Krebs received the 2015 National Press Foundation's Chairman's Citation and the 2014 Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Guardian Award for his work.

The theme of PAS OptICS 2020, "OT Security and Safety in the Age of Digital Transformation," highlights the pressing need and top challenges in reducing operational risk for critical infrastructure in the age of Industrie 4.0 and digitalization. The three-day event includes industry keynote speakers, thought-provoking practitioner panel discussions, networking events, and technical tracks focused on best practices and case studies for ICS cybersecurity and operational risk management.

"PAS OptICS 2020 is a much-needed industry forum to address the growing risk landscape and threats that impact operational cybersecurity, safety, reliability, and corporate reputation," said Eddie Habibi, Founder and CEO at PAS. "Cybersecurity and safety are top of mind for everyone today, and we are excited to have Brian Krebs join us to give his valuable perspective on our industry challenges."

Founded in 1993, PAS is a leading provider of software solutions for ICS cybersecurity, process safety, and asset reliability to the energy, process, and power industries worldwide. PAS solutions include industrial control system cybersecurity, automation asset management, IPL assurance, alarm management, high performance HMI™, boundary management, and control loop performance optimization. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management by ARC Advisory Group including #1 rankings within Chemical, Power Generation, Refining, and Oil & Gas. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal or LinkedIn.

