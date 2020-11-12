PAS Named #1 Global Alarm Management Software Provider by Leading Analyst Firm

"We are very pleased that PAS has been recognized again as the global market leader for alarm management." Tweet this

"The refining, chemical, and oil and gas industries continue to be the largest consumers of alarm management solutions worldwide," said Mark Sen Gupta, Research Director of ARC Advisory Group. "This is due to the complex operating environments and the potentially catastrophic health, safety, and environmental ramifications of operating errors. PAS has a long history in alarm management and ARC market research reveals it to be one of the leaders in this critical space."

PAS PlantState Integrity provides a critical view of the performance of the alarm system, process control loops, operational boundaries, and independent protection layers for the process industries. With actionable information for plant personnel, PlantState Integrity improves operator situation awareness to mitigate abnormal conditions – improving process safety, reliability, and profitability.

"We are very pleased that PAS has been recognized again as the global market leader for alarm management software," said Eddie Habibi, CEO and Founder of PAS. "Since our inception in 1993, PAS has been passionate about process safety and protecting plant personnel and the public from hazardous situations by optimizing the performance of alarm management systems."

"Safety and reliability are paramount concerns for the industrial sector," Habibi continued. "We take great pride in being the industry's most trusted alarm management software provider and in helping to ensure process integrity for many of the world's largest industrial companies."

PAS Global, the OT Integrity company, delivers software solutions that prevent, detect, & remediate cyber threats; reduce process safety risks and optimize profitability; and enable trusted data for decision-making. With operations in over 70 countries, PAS helps many of the world's leading industrial organizations ensure OT Integrity from the sensor to the cloud – including 13 of the top 15 refining, 13 of the top 15 chemical, 4 of the top 5 pulp and paper, 3 of the top 5 mining, and 7 of the top 20 power generation companies. PAS was recently named the #1 Global Provider of Safety Lifecycle Management and #1 Alarm Management Software Provider by ARC Advisory Group and is named as a Representative Vendor by Gartner for OT Network Monitoring and Visibility and OT Endpoints Security. For more information, visit www.pas.com. Connect with PAS on Twitter @PASGlobal and LinkedIn.

