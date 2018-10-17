Pasadena Tournament of Roses® Announces Opening Spectacular Presented By Honda And Grand Finale Presented By Wells Fargo, Float Participants And 2019 Parade Lineup

PASADENA, Calif., Dec. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is thrilled to announce the Opening Spectacular presented by Honda, the Grand Finale presented by Wells Fargo, float participants, and parade lineup for the 130th Rose Parade presented by Honda on Tuesday, January 1, 2019. This year's theme, "The Melody of Life," celebrates music, the universal language. Music has the power to bring us together and create the soundtracks that define our lives.

OPENING SPECTACULAR PRESENTED BY Honda – "Good Vibrations – A Melody of Life Celebration"

The 2019 Opening Spectacular presented by Honda exemplifies "The Melody of Life." The musical celebration will be led by Dancing with the Stars Champion and a host of Dancing with the Stars Jr., Jordan Fisher. He will be joined by 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal and ten-time GRAMMY® Award winner Chaka Khan, and a cast of over 400 as they welcome the first day of the year with musical performances, dancing and a few surprises in between.

The Opening Spectacular features (in alphabetical order):

Jordan Fisher, Multi-talented Actor, Musician and Dancer

HTEDance & Spirit Group (Irving, TX)

Kaiser Catamount Pride Band & Color Guard (Fontana, CA)

Chaka Khan, 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal, joined by her nephew Tyler McCrary and grandsons, Jett and Josh Khan-Corley

The Boys of Temecula, Temecula Dance Company (Temecula, CA)

Wilson Middle School Drum Corps (Pasadena, CA)

GRAND FINALE PRESENTED BY WELLS FARGO – "Where Flowers and Football Meet"

The 2019 Grand Finale Presented by Wells Fargo caps off this year's stunning Rose Parade featuring multi-platinum pop artist Anne-Marie. Anne-Marie is welcomed to the parade route by Jordan Fisher as they bring parade fans, football fans, and music fans together in the Grand Finale of America's New Year Celebration.

The Grand Finale Features:

Anne-Marie, multi-platinum pop artist

To punctuate the Grand Finale theme, "Where Flowers and Football Meet," a celebrity guest will throw a football from the parade route that will magically soar to the Rose Bowl Stadium and be caught by another notable personality. Who's going to make the throw? Who's going to make the catch? Stay tuned for the anticipated surprise reveal.

The Pasadena Tournament of Roses® is also proud to announce the 40 float entries that will participate in the 130th Rose Parade presented by Honda. The floats, listed with the builder, are alphabetical by participating company or organization and can be found here: www.tournamentofroses.com/pasadena-touranament-of-roses-announces-opening-spectacular-presented-by-honda-and-grand-finale-presented-by-wells-fargo-and-float-participants/

Three Tournament of Roses floats are also included; floats representing the two teams that will play in the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual, Ohio State Buckeyes and the Washington Huskies, and the Royal Court float. The 2019 Royal Court will debut a new Royal Court float. The float design is inspired by Preston Bailey, globally-celebrated for his unique ability to transform spaces and recently named one of the best wedding planners in the world by Vogue Magazine.

For a complete list of 2019 Rose Parade participants, please visit:

https://tournamentofroses.com/events/about-rose-parade/#participants

For millions of viewers around the world, the Rose Parade is an iconic New Year's Day tradition. Join us on Tuesday, January 1, 2019 to experience the floats, bands and equestrians as they parade down Colorado Blvd.

About the Pasadena Tournament of Roses®

The Tournament of Roses is a volunteer organization that hosts America's New Year Celebration® with the Rose Parade® presented by Honda, the Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual and a variety of accompanying events. 935 volunteer members of the association will drive the success of 130th Rose Parade themed "The Melody of Life," on Tuesday, January 1, 2019, followed by the 105th Rose Bowl Game. For more information, visit www.tournamentofroses.com. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

