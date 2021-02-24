Pasco Middle School Hosts School and District Leaders from Across the U.S. to Showcase Cambridge International Program

LAND O' LAKES, Fla., Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pasco Middle School welcomed more than 50 school and district leaders from across the United States in January, 2021 as part of a virtual showcase of the Cambridge International program, which Pasco Middle has offered since 2014. Superintendent Kurt Browning opened the showcase and welcomed the attendees to learn about Cambridge implementation at his district.

Pasco Middle was selected as one of the first Cambridge International School Demonstration Centers in the United States in February 2020. As a School Demonstration Center, Pasco Middle hosts two showcase events annually, at which administrators, teachers, and students will promote and explain to newly authorized Cambridge schools and districts how they implemented the Cambridge program.

The Cambridge program is an international curriculum and examination system that emphasizes the value of broad and balanced study and provides high-quality education accessible to all students. Alongside in-depth understanding of a variety of subjects, students master a broader range of critical skills that will equip them for a world that is changing, both technologically and economically, at an unprecedented pace. The curriculum is designed to develop learners who are confident in working with information and ideas, equipped for new and future challenges, and engaged intellectually and socially. Cambridge Assessment International Education, a part of the University of Cambridge, has schools in over 35 states and the District of Columbia. Over the past decade, the number of U.S. students participating in the Cambridge program has increased by a compound annual rate of 45%; the largest growth has occurred at the high school level where the number of schools offering Cambridge AS- and A-level exams has grown by 220%.

"Our investment in Cambridge has strengthened our efforts to create a culture of high expectations at Pasco Middle School through the delivery of a relevant curriculum full of meaningful experiences and inspiring opportunities for our students. This partnership serves as a lever to open doors as well as provide a life changing experience," stated Vanessa Hilton, Chief Academic Officer, Pasco County Schools.

"We love having the Cambridge program at Pasco Middle School, because it aligns with our belief in having high expectations for all students. We believe in providing every opportunity for our students as we play a role in preparing them to be college, career, and life ready. Through the Cambridge program, our students are immersed in taking ownership of their learning and reflecting on what they learn," says Danielle Johnson, Principal of Pasco Middle School.

Each year, Cambridge International authorizes a very small number of Demonstration Centers following a rigorous application process. Schools must describe how they meet the criteria in five key areas, such as educational values, inclusive teaching and learning, and exemplary leadership and management.

Pasco County currently has two elementary, three middle, and fourteen high schools offering Cambridge programs. In 2018, Cambridge International named Pasco County Schools a District of the Year award recipient, which recognizes districts that have consistently strong Cambridge student performance in their schools.

Each year, nearly 1 million students participate in Cambridge International programs worldwide, making more than 1.75 million exam entries. Colleges and universities all over the U.S. and the world, including all members of the Ivy League, all Florida public higher education institutions, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), Duke University, New York University, and University of Washington recognize Cambridge coursework and assessments, and provide credit and placement opportunities for students. Outside the U.S., Cambridge programs are offered at more than 10,000 schools in over 160 countries.

About Pasco County Schools

Pasco County Schools is the largest employer in Pasco County, Florida, with approximately 10,000 employees who serve more than 77,000 students. The district is the 10th largest in Florida and 49th largest in the United States. The operating budget is approximately $664.5 million, and the overall budget is $1.39 billion, which funds the operation and maintenance of 96 schools and construction of new schools and additions. Programs include traditional pre-k through 12th grade standards instruction, virtual instruction, career academies, adult education, magnet themes, and charter schools. The district is the largest in the United States with an elected superintendent who governs the district along with five elected school board members.

About Cambridge Assessment International Education

Cambridge Assessment International Education prepares school students for life, helping them develop an informed curiosity and a lasting passion for learning. We are part of the University of Cambridge.

Our Cambridge Pathway gives students a clear path for educational success from age 5 to 19. Schools can shape the curriculum around how they want students to learn – with a wide range of subjects and flexible ways to offer them. It helps students discover new abilities and a wider world, and gives them the skills they need for life, so they can achieve at school, university and work.

Cambridge International is the short name of Cambridge Assessment International Education.

